Harahan, LA

‘Lawlessness will not be tolerated’ – Harahan Mayor following arrest of 15-year-old armed carjacking suspect

By Aaron S. Lee
 1 day ago

Harahan, La. ( WGNO ) — Just hours after a 15-year-old suspect was apprehended following an armed carjacking incident that occurred on Hickory Avenue on Saturday afternoon, Mayor Tim Baudier issued a statement that criminal behavior has no place in Harahan., La.

“Lawlessness and criminal activity in our community will not be tolerated,” said Mayor Baudier in a statement released overnight. “We remain vigilant in our commitment to keeping criminals from spreading their violent behavior to our small town.”

Despite not giving specifics on the crime, Baudier did elude that the victim in the incident injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Baudier applauded the swift and efficient work from his police force and praised the dedication and courage of the “brave men and women who protect our community all day, every day.”

Mayor Baudier’s full statement read:

While we will not comment on the specifics of the reprehensible events that took place late this
afternoon on Hickory Avenue, we will remind the citizens of the efforts by the Harahan Police and City
of Harahan to combat the increase in criminal activity in our region.

Harahan has one of the finest police forces in the State. In 2021, our Police department responded to
over 9,000 calls. The men and women of HPD put their lives on the line every time they show up for
work, pull over a vehicle or answer a call. Today, their courage and professionalism was once again, on
full display. In a very short period of time, the suspect – a 15-year old male from New Orleans, was
identified and quickly apprehended. HPD recovered the stolen vehicle and a stolen gun at the scene.

The victim was transported for medical treatment.

Witnessing what has been taking place over the past year, we have anticipated this type of activity
creeping towards our city. Working with Police leadership and our law enforcement officers, we have
been preparing for a moment like this. The City of Harahan is committed to providing our police force
with all of the tools necessary to prevent, dissuade and stop this type of behavior.

Lawlessness and criminal activity in our community will not be tolerated. We remain vigilant in our
commitment to keeping criminals from spreading their violent behavior to our small town.
We are very fortunate and appreciative to have dedicated and brave men and women who protect our
community all day, every day.

Anyone with information or witnessing this event is asked to contact Detective David Mitchell or
Detective Drew Deacon at 504-737-9763.

Mayor Tim Baudier

