Environment

Snow continues Sunday night, expect slick travel into Monday

By MARK SEARLES, NBC10 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile much of the snow earlier on Sunday accumulated on the grass and other "non-paved" surfaces, things will change after sunset and through most of Sunday night. Roads will become snow covered and untreated...

WGAL

Cold Night Ahead, Some Refreeze Possible Tonight

You can expect dry weather if traveling to any Super Bowl parties this evening, and roads should be in good shape. Temperatures fall below freezing tonight, so any standing water or slush will freeze overnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Icy spots will be...
KAAL-TV

Mix and Snow for Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning

After a further look at this event, the timing is looking to be late Wednesday night into early Thursday. The worst of impacts are still expected to occur south (severe weather) and east (higher snowfall totals) of us. However, we could still see mix conditions earlier in the day Wednesday and outright snow late Wednesday into early Thursday. We will have plenty of moisture to get more snow than what we have been seeing the past couple nights. However, snowfall totals will depend on how quick the transition from mix to snow occurs. This will also affect impacts, which are looking to be slick roads from possible freezing rain and blowing snow if wind speeds pick up.
whdh.com

Light Snow Tonight, Cold Valentine’s Day

7Weather- Main roads remained wet throughout the daytime snow in February, but now we could see snow covered roads overnight. Light, on and off snow continues until 6-8 AM Monday morning. Untreated surfaces will be slick overnight and into the morning commute. The snowfall map above is additional snow from...
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Slick Roads, Blowing Snow Could Affect Monday Morning Commute

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allow some extra time for your commute Monday morning, as you could find snow-covered roadways on your way to work. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the Twin Cities got about an inch of accumulation during Sunday’s snowfall, which bled into Monday morning. Though winds are light, blowing snow could also be a concern as commuters hit the roads. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the system is swirling over central Minnesota but will push off into western Wisconsin late Sunday. Those who traveled to watch the Super Bowl are advised to take it easy driving home. Monday (Valentine’s Day) is starting off chilly, but will bring a slight warmup, with temperatures climbing into the teens. Expect a bit of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. The warming trend looks to continue into Tuesday, when the mercury could hit 30 degrees. While the warmth will linger into Wednesday, another cooldown looks to be in store for Thursday. The winter-weather rollercoaster continues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

No Excuses, Just An Explanation For Sunday-Monday Snow Totals

BOSTON (CBS) — A very wise news director once told me “you are only as good as your last forecast.” I can’t remember the exact storm which preceded that Belichick-like comment, but we had nailed a very tough forecast. This was his way of saying, don’t get carried away, things won’t always go as planned. And boy was he right. The atmosphere will humble you real quick. It can happen at any time, during any storm. Even the all-time greats will tell you there are storm nightmares that still keep them up at night. WBZ legend, Barry Burbank has some...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

Light snow expected Monday after snowfall leads to pileups in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit saw nearly 2 inches of snow by about 6 p.m. Sunday, and up to 4 more inches were possible, the National Weather Service said. A hazardous weather outlook replaced a snow advisory after 8 p.m. Snow was expected to continue moving through Livingston, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.
WAYNE, MI
KULR8

Light Snow Monday Night & Tuesday

After a mild weekend and Monday afternoon, our next weather system will track across the region late Monday night, bringing in some light snow. Roads west of Billings, including I-90 from the Bozeman Pass to Livingston, may see deteriorating road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute.
BILLINGS, MT
cbslocal.com

MN Weather: Slick Roads, Blowing Snow Could Affect Monday Morning Commute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allow some extra time for your commute Monday morning, as you could find snow-covered roadways on your way to work. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the Twin Cities got about an inch of accumulation during Sunday’s snowfall, which bled into Monday morning. Though winds are light, blowing snow could also be a concern as commuters hit the roads.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Sunday night after Super Bowl snow

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown. Numerous snow showers and squalls are gone, and arctic air has set up camp for the night. Snuggle weather remains for Valentine’s Day, tomorrow, with a few snowflakes returning. Higher temps arrive midweek then it rains, it snows and temperatures fall again.
LIVONIA, MI

