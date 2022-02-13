Snow continues Sunday night, expect slick travel into Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allow some extra time for your commute Monday morning, as you could find snow-covered roadways on your way to work. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the Twin Cities got about an inch of accumulation during Sunday’s snowfall, which bled into Monday morning. Though winds are light, blowing snow could also be a concern as commuters hit the roads. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the system is swirling over central Minnesota but will push off into western Wisconsin late Sunday. Those who traveled to watch the Super Bowl are advised to take it easy driving home. Monday (Valentine’s Day) is starting off chilly, but will bring a slight warmup, with temperatures climbing into the teens. Expect a bit of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. The warming trend looks to continue into Tuesday, when the mercury could hit 30 degrees. While the warmth will linger into Wednesday, another cooldown looks to be in store for Thursday. The winter-weather rollercoaster continues.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO