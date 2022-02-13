Parkston, South Dakota graduate at the Super Bowl with the Bengals

Every football game has mismatches within. No two opposing players have the exact same skill levels and pre-snap information, and coaches spend weeks at a time scheming up ways to put one guy against another guy at the exact right second. The Super Bowl has fewer of these mismatches than most, because teams that have a lot of crippling vulnerabilities don’t tend to make it to the Super Bowl. Coaches will find them anyway, but it’s hard for one player to crush another so thoroughly that it tips the entire game. That usually requires a shifting circumstance, like Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane hurting his arm early in Super Bowl 49 against the New England Patriots. Lane’s replacement, Tharold Simon, couldn’t do much of anything to stop Patriots slot receiver Julian Edelman. But even that wasn’t the decisive factor in the game, as the Patriots won on a goal-line interception by undrafted cornerback Malcolm Butler.

