Netflix just released a brand new trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 and from the looks of all the steamy action, the Viscount's quest for love is about to get very heated. The new season finds Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) — the eldest Bridgerton son, and head of the family — as he navigates his romantic life, looking for an eligible bride. The teaser gives fans a look at what they can expect from the new season, including the return of Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington. The new season of Bridgerton debuts on March 25.

