Here’s Ohio’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy, according to online sales

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 23 hours ago

(NEXSTAR) – “Cupid corn”? What? Who? When did that become a thing?

Perhaps the sweetest Valentine’s Day tradition — aside from telling your significant other how much they mean to you, and yada yada yada, or whatever — is candy. Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion in 2022, and Americans are planning to spend a good chunk of that on sweets, according to the National Retail Federation .

In fact, a survey commissioned by the NRF found that 56% of Americans consider candy to be one of the most essential gifts on Valentine’s Day, followed by cards and flowers.

But Americans may be divided on their favorite Valentine’s Day candies, according to a study from CandyStore.com. Using 14 years of sales data from its own retail platform — as well as data from “industry partners” — the online outlet has allegedly determined the most popular Valentine’s Day candies in each of the United States.

So, what were the preferred candies of America’s romantics?

Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates — that old standby — were determined by CandyStore.com to be the favorite purchase of 17 states. Conversation hearts and Valentine’s-themed M&Ms followed in second and third place, the favorite of 12 states and nine states, respectively.

Somewhat less popular were chocolate roses, the apparent favorite of Kentucky and Wyoming, and candy necklaces, which only Alabama seems particularly keen on.

Looking to stock up on your sweetheart’s (supposedly) favorite sweets? A complete list of each state’s preferred Valentine’s candy, according to Candystore.com, can be found below.

All that other sappy stuff — confessions of love, or romantic date ideas, and whatever — is up to you.

Alabama Candy Necklaces
Alaska Conversation Hearts
Arizona M&M’s
Arkansas Hershey Kisses
California Conversation Hearts
Colorado Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Connecticut Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Delaware Hershey Kisses
Florida Conversation Hearts
Georgia Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Hawaii Conversation Hearts
Idaho Conversation Hearts
Illinois Conversation Hearts
Indiana Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Iowa M&M’s
Kansas M&M’s
Kentucky Chocolate Roses
Louisiana Conversation Hearts
Maine Chocolate Hearts
Maryland M&M’s
Massachusetts Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Michigan Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Minnesota Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Mississippi Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Missouri Conversation Hearts
Montana Chocolate Hearts
Nebraska Cupid Corn
Nevada Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
New Hampshire Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
New Jersey M&M’s
New Mexico Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
New York Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
North Carolina Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
North Dakota M&M’s
Ohio Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Oklahoma Conversation Hearts
Oregon M&M’s
Pennsylvania M&M’s
Rhode Island Chocolate Hearts
South Carolina Conversation Hearts
South Dakota Hershey Kisses
Tennessee Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Texas Hershey Kisses
Utah Hershey Kisses
Vermont M&M’s
Virginia Conversation Hearts
Washington Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
Washington, D.C. Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates
West Virginia Cupid Corn
Wisconsin Conversation Hearts
Wyoming Chocolate Roses
