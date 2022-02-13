ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals home team in Rams’ own LA house

By The Associated Press
 23 hours ago

(AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are the home team Sunday in the Super Bowl – technically. The home-field advantage belongs all to the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFC champions (15-5) will dress and work out of their usual locker room after spending the night before the big game in their usual hotel. The Rams’ logo is plastered all around and inside SoFi Stadium even with the banners making it clear this is the Super Bowl.

A viewer’s guide to Super Bowl 56

Yes, the Bengals (13-7) are represented inside the stadium with their name and “Who Dey!” mantra opposite the Rams.

This is the second straight Super Bowl where the home team has gotten to play on its own field after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a championship a year ago in Raymond James Stadium. Before that, the NFL went 54 years without a team playing a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

