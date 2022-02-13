ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Don’t Be Afraid Review

By Gareth Brierley
thexboxhub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whole Escape Room scene has blown up over the last few years. Every corner of every town centre will have a bunch of actors dropped into an industrial warehouse, helping a small group of people solve tricky clues and puzzles in order to get out of a room in time...

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

The big freeze hits Evil Genius 2 with the Oceans Campaign Pack

Are you ready to give the Forces of Justice the cold shoulder? With the Evil Genius 2 Oceans Campaign Pack you’ll be able to do just that. Available to add into your base game of Evil Genius 2: World Domination is Rebellion’s first drop of new content for their ultimate villain simulator, with the Oceans Campaign Pack adding all manner of new content to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

This Simpsons Steamed Hams game is localized entirely in a free download

If you’ve ever wanted to play a Steamed Hams game, now is your chance. Modder NeoDement has created a free adventure romp for everyone to enjoy. Described as an “interactive experience,” this short Steamed Hams adventure game recreates the famous scene from The Simpsons, with limited controls (walk, open, close, give, pick up), and visuals that are picture-perfect from that era. From the actual “exploration” elements to the cutscenes (like when Chalmers is yelling at Skinner), it takes me back to classics like Full Throttle.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Spirit Roots Review

From the moment the title screen bounces and jiggles into view, it’s clear that Spirit Roots is not your average indie. This has a polished presentation that belies the £5.79 price tag, and you would be forgiven for thinking that it was a Rayman Legends DLC drop. Everything from the world map to the flourish as you pick up collectibles is straight out of a AAA platforming drawer. It’s going to hook a fair few platforming junkies into playing it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X
thexboxhub.com

Them Bombs Review

I remember paying many visits to the National Videogame Arcade years back, when it was based in Nottingham. On one particular visit, we stumbled across a huge screen with a complex looking bomb, and next to it lay a plethora of teasing switches to flick and wires to cut. Away from the screen was a big manual filled with diagrams and instructions. You can guess what we needed to do.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Sifu Review: Woah… I Don’t Know Kung Fu…

Sifu is absolutely punishing. This game will make you realize who you are – a clumsy and angry screaming noob. Try it at your own risk. The review is based on the PS5 version. It's also relevant to PC, PS4 version(s). There’s something to be said for difficult games....
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Mini-review: No, I don’t want to play Dying Light 2 for 500 hours

Eventually, Dying Light 2 opens up and becomes an OK game. I needed to play this sequel for roughly 12 hours to see the premise of the original 2015 game—"run away from zombies in a first-person view, and combine parkour with rusty machetes for bloody combat"—go somewhere satisfying.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Head back in to the 8-bit era with NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION on Xbox

JanduSoft are well known for bringing weird little games to the modern audience, even if not all of them work out as intended – case in point, Football Cup 2022. Next in their attempt at world domination is that of NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION. And yep, those capitals are most definitely needed.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thexboxhub.com

Edge of Eternity Review

I love an RPG. It doesn’t matter which flavour – ARPGs, tactical RPGs and all the rest get equal love here, but if I had to choose one type to play, above all others, it would be a JRPG. I have spent more hours than I care to recall playing Final Fantasy, Secret of Mana and so on, and so when news reached that a new game was on the way, I was all over it. Coming from Midgar Studios, a self confessed bunch of JRPG fans, funded after a successful Kickstarter campaign, my interest piqued in Edge of Eternity even more. After releasing back in 2021 on PC through Steam, it’s now been granted a release on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Evergreen

Movie Review: “Don’t Look Up” hits too close to home

People love films about dystopian societies – movies like “The Hunger Games,” “The Maze Runner” and “Divergent” have risen to new heights these last years. However, society may find that Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up” is a dystopia that hits a little too close to home.
MOVIES
thexboxhub.com

Hand-drawn platformer Unbound: Worlds Apart will test you

“Hand-drawn” evokes memories of cute cartoon characters with big wide eyes that wouldn’t harm anyone. Soli, the protagonist, is certainly cute. But the gameplay will challenge you deeply and make you rethink how cute anything hand-drawn can be. Find out just how challenging today as Unbound: Worlds Apart is out now on Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Chef’s Tail Review

Taking on the role of an animal has become a bit of a gaming trend over the last few years. There’s been the chance to join the life of a fox in Spirit of the North and The First Tree recently; both of which have been delightful. We’ve been a dog in Toyko Jungle and a shark in the bloody brilliant Maneater. But now, with the Playstation exclusive Stray just around the corner, we have Chef’s Tail to satisfy our feline urges. What this game has that no other will even attempt though is that this cat is also a chef, a cook. It’s not the strangest thing about it though.
RECIPES
thexboxhub.com

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition Review

Having heard the basic premise of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, I always knew it was going to be an eccentric game. But it was when a robotic teddy bear started taking the mickey out of me for getting an erection after hugging a pop star that I went to school with that I discovered just how eccentric it was going to be.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Take in The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante on Xbox and PlayStation

Award winning? Check. Narrative-based dark fantasy? Double Check. Indie sensation? Check, check, check. Yep, there’s much to be intrigued by with the release of The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante on Xbox and PlayStation. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One, Xbox series X|S, PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

What is it about Minecraft that makes it so popular?

Many people, particularly parents of teenagers who spend all their time on this game, are perplexed as to why a game about the adventures and trials of a cubic guy living in a cubic environment has become so successful and why their kids waste all their time on it. It is still popular despite the fact that it is up against so much competition and despite the fact that it is so easy to create a complete replica of this game.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Fulfill your contract in Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity

Death used to be permanent. But now, your death can be forgotten about if you agree to a little manual labour and signing this contract. The work is insignificant, only requiring you to enter this creepy manor and killing everyone inside it. Find out how long this job takes in Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Explore the unseen side of Scarlet Nexus with the Brain Eater Pack

We’ve seen the introduction of a few DLC packs for Scarlet Nexus since the game launched on Xbox, PlayStation and PC in the middle of 2021, but perhaps none so exciting as that of the newly introduced Brain Eater Pack. You see, the addition of this will allow you the chance to take in Scarlet Nexus from the unseen side.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Demon Hunter: Ascendance Review

The hidden object games from Artifex Mundi are always pulpy and camp, but Demon Hunter: Ascendance heads into uncharted territory. It steps beyond the campness of Dark Arcana: The Carnival, the previous holder of ‘most trashy Artifex game’, and claims the rosette for itself. This is the fifth...
ENTERTAINMENT
thexboxhub.com

The dark, epic fantasy of Mandragora revealed for PC and console

Mandragora has today been revealed by the teams at Primal Game Studio and Marvelous Europe, with plans to bring the epic and dark fantasy action RPG to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. It looks bloody lovely too. A story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG that is set in...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

OlliOlli World Review

I had never played an OlliOlli game before, but the simply gorgeous art style found in OlliOlli World had me instantly won over as one I wanted to try. So, imagine my surprise when I absolutely smashed the target score on the first level. Thinking to myself “that must be a pretty good high score” I checked out the online leaderboards. My score of 1500 was around 90000 off the top spot. And this was a pre-release score! Luckily, you can view the replays of other high scores to get a taste for them and what I saw was a masterclass in manuals, jumps, tricks and pretty much everything else.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy