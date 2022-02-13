Don’t Be Afraid Review

I love an RPG. It doesn’t matter which flavour – ARPGs, tactical RPGs and all the rest get equal love here, but if I had to choose one type to play, above all others, it would be a JRPG. I have spent more hours than I care to recall playing Final Fantasy, Secret of Mana and so on, and so when news reached that a new game was on the way, I was all over it. Coming from Midgar Studios, a self confessed bunch of JRPG fans, funded after a successful Kickstarter campaign, my interest piqued in Edge of Eternity even more. After releasing back in 2021 on PC through Steam, it’s now been granted a release on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.
