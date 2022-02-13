Don’t Be Afraid Review

Taking on the role of an animal has become a bit of a gaming trend over the last few years. There’s been the chance to join the life of a fox in Spirit of the North and The First Tree recently; both of which have been delightful. We’ve been a dog in Toyko Jungle and a shark in the bloody brilliant Maneater. But now, with the Playstation exclusive Stray just around the corner, we have Chef’s Tail to satisfy our feline urges. What this game has that no other will even attempt though is that this cat is also a chef, a cook. It’s not the strangest thing about it though.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO