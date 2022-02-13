ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst parents worried about bullying over mask policy

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 23 hours ago

The decision by some school districts to change their mask policies in the wake of a downstate judge’s ruling has not appeased many parents. Now, many parents are complaining about bullying over masks.

Parents who spoke before the Elmhurst District 205 school board last week were split on whether the district’s move to go mask-optional is the right choice. But opposite sides found agreement about bullying – just not who was responsible.

Board members heard from about 30 parents at their Tuesday meeting – who made passionate arguments both for and against mandating masks.  Parent John Bishoff encouraged the board to share metrics for dropping masks beyond the temporary restraining order as the highly contagious omicron moves through.

One speaker said repeated announcements to students that masks are available is a subtle form of bullying.  Superintendent Keisha Campbell stressed respect and kindness during such debates.

