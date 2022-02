Have you ever let your dog poop on the ground and just left it there? This is a safe space, so you can be honest. “It’s fertilizer,” you tell yourself. “The plants will love it!” Yeah, well, turns out the plants are all set. According to a new study published in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence, there is now so much dog waste being left behind that it is actually damaging to wildlife.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO