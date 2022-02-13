ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles wins girls hockey state championship

By Erik Columbia
 23 hours ago

(WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles defeated Franklin Academy Sunday 3-1 to win the program’s second state championship since 2017.

Rachelle Cain scored two goals and added an assist to lead the way for the Lakers. Her sister Rebecca had two assists, and Scout Oudemool also scored a goal.

Oudemool kicked things off with a goal 7 minutes into the game off a feed from Rachelle Cain. Then, just two minutes later, Cain added to the Lakers lead with her first of the game. Rebecca was credited with the assist. She also got an apple on Rachelle second goal of the game in the second period. It increased Skaneateles’ lead to 3-1, and the Lakers were able to hold on from there.

To celebrate, Skaneateles is welcoming home its NYSPHSAA state champions with a parade through town which end at YMCA ice rink.

ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

