U.S. Politics

Peters: Democrats 'don't appreciate how powerful Fox is'

Longview News-Journal
 1 day ago

Brian Stelter and Jeremy Peters discuss the Biden...

www.news-journal.com

Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White says Democrats foolish to push out moderates

The Democratic Party is pursuing a losing midterm election strategy by shifting further to the left, according to the Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent stumping for progressive Democratic candidates in Texas is a recipe for disaster if the party wants to win the votes of the Hispanic community, a large part of which has swayed Republican in recent years, White told Fox News on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s absurd spin for Trump shows right-wing media’s power

One big advantage Republicans have right now is their massive network of right-wing media spinners. They spend hours each day communicating a wholly alternate narrative of the moment — one comprehensively purged of contrary or nettlesome facts — straight to the GOP base in a way that has no equivalence on the Democratic side.
POTUS
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

State attorneys general are reining in a lawless Biden administration

Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

On mishandling sensitive records, the GOP discovers new standards

Given the ferocity of the Republican Party’s obsession with Hillary Clinton’s email protocols six years ago, it stands to reason that leading GOP voices must be absolutely furious with Donald Trump, right? After all, Republicans left little doubt that they care passionately about how officials handle sensitive materials — and the degree to which politicians disqualify themselves from high office when they put documents at risk.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

What made Trump’s response to Pence unexpectedly strange

After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty On Trump’s Threats To Oust McConnell As Minority Leader: I Don’t See Any Movement To Change His Status or Unseat Him

Earlier today Guy Benson spoke to U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, Republican from Tennessee about a variety of topics including the Olympics, China, masking in schools, The Snoop Act & the state of the Republican party. As for Trump attacking Mitch McConnell Hagerty said the following:. “I’ve had a longstanding friendship...
TENNESSEE STATE
HuffingtonPost

Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

