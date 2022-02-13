Peters: Democrats 'don't appreciate how powerful Fox is'

If Donald Trump is right that former Vice President Mike Pence could have single-handedly tossed out the results of the 2020 presidential election, that means current Vice President Kamala Harris gets to choose the next president, quipped Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.). Pence did not — nor will Harris — have...
MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd pressed Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – the Democratic Party’s House fundraising arm – on the party’s apparent hypocrisy when it comes to gerrymandering. “Let’s talk about redistricting and the New York map and...
Democratic lawmakers and party officials are beginning to cast blame on one another for the failure of the Build Back Better legislation championed by the left wing and pushed by President Biden's administration. In a Los Angeles Times story, Democrats voiced frustration and confusion at the rhetoric used by Majority...
The Democratic Party is pursuing a losing midterm election strategy by shifting further to the left, according to the Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent stumping for progressive Democratic candidates in Texas is a recipe for disaster if the party wants to win the votes of the Hispanic community, a large part of which has swayed Republican in recent years, White told Fox News on Saturday.
One big advantage Republicans have right now is their massive network of right-wing media spinners. They spend hours each day communicating a wholly alternate narrative of the moment — one comprehensively purged of contrary or nettlesome facts — straight to the GOP base in a way that has no equivalence on the Democratic side.
When former president Donald Trump began speaking at a boisterous rally Saturday night in Conroe, Tex., his favorite cable news channel did not show it. Viewers tuned in to Fox News at that hour were instead greeted with a six-day-old clip from CNN’s media commentary program. Fox also chose...
Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
Given the ferocity of the Republican Party’s obsession with Hillary Clinton’s email protocols six years ago, it stands to reason that leading GOP voices must be absolutely furious with Donald Trump, right? After all, Republicans left little doubt that they care passionately about how officials handle sensitive materials — and the degree to which politicians disqualify themselves from high office when they put documents at risk.
During her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Federal Communications Commission cited praise she received from Charlie Gasparino on Tucker Carlson Tonight last week. Appearing before the Senate Commerce Committee, Gigi Sohn noted that the Fox Business senior correspondent had called her “brilliant” on...
After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
Earlier today Guy Benson spoke to U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, Republican from Tennessee about a variety of topics including the Olympics, China, masking in schools, The Snoop Act & the state of the Republican party. As for Trump attacking Mitch McConnell Hagerty said the following:. “I’ve had a longstanding friendship...
Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
