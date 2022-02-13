Inside the courtroom for Palin v. New York Times trial

NEW YORK - If you blurred your eyes a little, it could have been 2008 all over again, with Sarah Palin at center stage. Every face turned her way as the former Alaska governor took the stand in the trial for her blockbuster libel suit against the New York Times, her chestnut hair fixed in the same classic updo that Tina Fey copied for her celebrated impersonation. Palin joked warmly with the judge about her five children and eight grandchildren and declared, with a familiar touch of Wasilla in her voice, that anyone who hasn’t visited her small, frigid hometown is “missin’ out.”
