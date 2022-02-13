ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tristan Harris warns of 'civil war for profit' business model

Longview News-Journal
 1 day ago

Tech ethicist Tristan Harris says he fears that...

www.news-journal.com

ZDNet

Meta's threat to leave Europe hints at waning big tech influence

Meta, formerly Facebook, made headlines last week for "threatening" to pull its services out of Europe. The threat, slotted into the company's annual 10-K filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said it "would likely" pull Facebook and Instagram from the region if a new EU-US transatlantic data transfer framework could not be formed.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Teenager who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he might stop in exchange for a new Tesla

A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Tech Giants in China Start Making Investments in Metaverse

According to analysts, the existing legislations in China will also be used to regulate metaverse applications. Leading technology companies in China are beginning to show interest in the metaverse. With some US firms like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) going into the trending technology, China’s tech giants have also started investing in the space. However, tech giants in China are concerned about regulations as they take a more cautious approach. Already, Beijing keeps an eagle eye on the activities of its domestic tech firms.
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

FTC’s Khan Lands 2-0 Winning Streak With Lockheed Deal Collapse

U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan just notched her second major merger win in the span of a week -- all without stepping foot into court. Sunday that it’s abandoning its proposed acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. came a week after chipmaker Nvidia Corp. walked away. from...
BUSINESS
WDVM 25

New COVID monoclonal antibody treatment available in U.S., officials warn of shortages of other antibody treatments

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A new monoclonal antibody therapy is now available in the United States. However, the West Virginia Coronavirus Czar is warning residents that the treatment might be in short supply. The treatment, created by Eli Lilly, received emergency use authorization last week as health officials are warning that other covid treatments may […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Fortune 500 Companies Still Led by Their Founders

Few things in the corporate world are more captivating to a general audience than a company run by its founder. Elon Musk is a classic example. No matter what you think of the multi-billionaire businessman, serial company founder, and social media gadfly, it’s hard to look away from him or his companies Tesla and SpaceX. […]
BUSINESS
pymnts

New Peloton CEO: No Plans to Sell Floundering Connected Health Brand

New Peloton chief executive Barry McCarthy is pushing aside suggestions that the home fitness brand will be put on the block, telling The Financial Times Monday (Feb. 14) that he’s moving across the country to help the company pursue growth opportunities. Those opportunities, he told FT, include doubling its...
ECONOMY
Vice

Hackers Just Leaked the Names of 92,000 ‘Freedom Convoy’ Donors

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. The Christian crowdfunding site that helped raise $8.7 million for the anti-vax “freedom convoy” in Canada was hacked on Sunday night, and the names and personal details of over 92,000 donors were leaked online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Longview News-Journal

What Donie O'Sullivan saw while covering 'Freedom Convoy'

At the protests in Canada, "there are real truckers there with real concerns," Donie O'Sullivan says. But he also met "a lot of people searching for clout, a lot of people streaming live on their social media platforms, and a lot of people who were just echoing and repeating" right-wing misinformation, he says.
PROTESTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
SCIENCE

