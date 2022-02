L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay may have more experience hiring coaches in the last four years than anybody else in football. That should come in handy in 2022. The Rams already know that they are losing offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to the Minnesota Vikings, and that pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero is going to become the next defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, but add offensive pass game coordinator Wes Phillips to the list too.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO