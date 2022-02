This is a systematic issue, the talent is there and the system is failing them. The Washington Capitals are a bad hockey team right now and there’s nothing that Brian MacLellan can do at the trade deadline to fix it. Since the calendar year turned over, the Caps are 6-9-2. While it would take an epic collapse for this team to miss the postseason, a first-round playoff exit is looking more and more likely as the team continues to flounder.

