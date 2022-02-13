ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Aliyah Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past Georgia 72-54

WLTX.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. — Aliyah Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat No. 17...

www.wltx.com

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Tshiebwe scores 27 in No. 5 Kentucky’s win over Florida

Oscar Tsbiebwe seemingly hasn't been distracted by his candidacy for National Player of the Year honors, considering the Kentucky standout continues to go about his business on the court. Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds to lead No. 5 Kentucky to a 78-57 win over Florida on Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox8live.com

LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
12thman.com

Aggies Defeated at No. 1 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss with a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M. The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer rejected four of the Aggies' first seven shots and delivered...
AUBURN, AL
KTLO

Arkansas women pull away in second half to top Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday — they shot 47% from the field, 40% from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Previewing Mississippi State women's basketball opponent Kentucky

GAME: Women's Basketball - Mississippi State at Kentucky. GAME LOCATION: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, Kentucky. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 5 pm central time, Tuesday, February 15th. TELEVISION: SEC/ESPN Network+. KENTUCKY'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Women's Basketball website link. KENTUCKY'S 2021/2022 RECORD: 10-11 overall, 3-8 in the SEC. KENTUCKY'S 2020/2021 RECORD: 18-9 overall,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Red and Black

No. 1 South Carolina hands Georgia women’s basketball third straight loss

The No. 17 Georgia women’s basketball team suffered a 72-54 blowout loss Sunday afternoon to the No. 1 South Carolina. This latest defeat follows a failed comeback effort on the road at LSU and a heartbreaker at home against rivals Florida. The Bulldogs are now 17-7 on the season and 6-6 in the Southeastern Conference.
ATHENS, GA
Person
Aliyah Boston
wvlt.tv

No. 19 Vols roll to seventh-consecutive SEC win, downing Vanderbilt, 73-64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Earning its seventh-consecutive SEC win and 13th in a row at Thompson-Boling Arena, the No. 19/18 Tennessee men’s basketball team defeated Vanderbilt, 73-64, Saturday evening. Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) got meaningful contributions from all 11 players who saw the floor, each scoring for the Big...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Gamecocks beatdown Bulldogs in Athens

Aliyah Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat No. 17 Georgia 72-54 on Sunday. Boston posted her 18th double-double in 24 games. Destanni Henderson added 15 points for the Gamecocks, who led by 30 points in the first half.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Numbers You Need to Know: Kentucky vs. Florida

As tip-off between Kentucky and Florida draws near, let’s take one final look at all of the stats and numbers you need to know about the two teams. 1 — Florida is currently the “first team out” of the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi. Firmly on the bubble, a win could go a long way to make sure Mike White’s team doesn’t miss out on March Madness.
LEXINGTON, KY
WREG

Horston leads No. 13 Tennessee women past Vanderbilt 66-52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13 Tennessee used a strong second half to defeat Vanderbilt 66-52 on Sunday in a Play4Kay game. Tennessee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run that put the game well in hand. The lead peaked at 62-40 when Horston hit […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

No. 19 Tennessee takes care of Vanderbilt 73-64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball took care of business against Vanderbilt on Saturday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The 19th-ranked Vols were on the cusp of double-digit leads a couple of times in the first half and finally did so with a little over four minutes to go in the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
klpw.com

Mizzou Hosts Arkansas Tomorrow

Mizzou is back on its home court tomorrow night hosting Arkansas. The Tigers beat Ole Miss on Saturday 74-68 to move to 10-and-14 including 4-and-7 in SEC play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bulldawgillustrated.com

MBB: Dawgs Fall to Gamecocks 80-66

The University of Georgia Men’s Basketball team lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks 80-68 on Saturday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum. The Gamecocks were led offensively by impressive performances from Keyshawn Bryant and Devin Carter, who scored 22 and 21 points, respectively. Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges carried the load for Georgia in scoring 18 and 16 points on a combined 13-22 shooting.

