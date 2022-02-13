ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peters: Democrats 'don't appreciate how powerful Fox is'

Brian Stelter and Jeremy Peters discuss the Biden...

Brian Stelter
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White says Democrats foolish to push out moderates

The Democratic Party is pursuing a losing midterm election strategy by shifting further to the left, according to the Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent stumping for progressive Democratic candidates in Texas is a recipe for disaster if the party wants to win the votes of the Hispanic community, a large part of which has swayed Republican in recent years, White told Fox News on Saturday.
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
MSNBC

Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s absurd spin for Trump shows right-wing media’s power

One big advantage Republicans have right now is their massive network of right-wing media spinners. They spend hours each day communicating a wholly alternate narrative of the moment — one comprehensively purged of contrary or nettlesome facts — straight to the GOP base in a way that has no equivalence on the Democratic side.
MSNBC

What made Trump’s response to Pence unexpectedly strange

After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
Washington Examiner

State attorneys general are reining in a lawless Biden administration

Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
MSNBC

Trump White House had Hannity, Fox News in the palm of its hands. Literally.

The Jan. 6 select House committee on Thursday revealed text messages that show Fox News host Sean Hannity played a more direct role in crafting the Trump administration's response to the attempted insurrection than previously known. The committee included the texts in a letter requesting testimony from Ivanka Trump, a...
MSNBC

Trump ‘on board’ with coup? House demands aide testify after admission on air

The January 6th committee has subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro after he admitted to the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 election on “The Beat.” This comes after Mike Pence rebuked the Navarro-backed conspiracy theory that he could overturn the election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by a special legal panel to discuss the plot and those who were in on it. Feb. 10, 2022.
