Peters: Democrats 'don't appreciate how powerful Fox is'

With President Biden set to meet New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday, pundits will spin this as a sign of profound political failure on Democrats’ part, an act of ritual penitence for failing to treat rising crime as a serious issue. Opinions to start the day, in...
A report from Nielsen/MRI Fusion found that Tucker Carlson has more viewers who identify as Democrat in the 25-54 demographic than The Rachel Maddow Show, which ties for second with The Five. Most stunning is that Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld rank fourth and fifth.
MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd pressed Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – the Democratic Party’s House fundraising arm – on the party’s apparent hypocrisy when it comes to gerrymandering. “Let’s talk about redistricting and the New York map and...
President Biden enters his second year in office with low approval numbers and increasing questions over whether he should run for re-election in 2024. According to a recent FOX News survey, 60% of people don’t plan on voting for President Biden if he decides to run. He has said...
Democratic lawmakers and party officials are beginning to cast blame on one another for the failure of the Build Back Better legislation championed by the left wing and pushed by President Biden's administration. In a Los Angeles Times story, Democrats voiced frustration and confusion at the rhetoric used by Majority...
The Democratic Party is pursuing a losing midterm election strategy by shifting further to the left, according to the Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent stumping for progressive Democratic candidates in Texas is a recipe for disaster if the party wants to win the votes of the Hispanic community, a large part of which has swayed Republican in recent years, White told Fox News on Saturday.
Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
One big advantage Republicans have right now is their massive network of right-wing media spinners. They spend hours each day communicating a wholly alternate narrative of the moment — one comprehensively purged of contrary or nettlesome facts — straight to the GOP base in a way that has no equivalence on the Democratic side.
After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
If Donald Trump is right that former Vice President Mike Pence could have single-handedly tossed out the results of the 2020 presidential election, that means current Vice President Kamala Harris gets to choose the next president, quipped Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.). Pence did not — nor will Harris — have...
When former president Donald Trump began speaking at a boisterous rally Saturday night in Conroe, Tex., his favorite cable news channel did not show it. Viewers tuned in to Fox News at that hour were instead greeted with a six-day-old clip from CNN’s media commentary program. Fox also chose...
Rachel Maddow reports on Greg Jacob, former chief counsel to Mike Pence, who was at the center of the Trump pressure campaign to push Pence to reject the 2020 election results, testifying for almost nine hours to the January 6th Committee and being described as a "great patriot" by the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson.Feb. 2, 2022.
The Jan. 6 select House committee on Thursday revealed text messages that show Fox News host Sean Hannity played a more direct role in crafting the Trump administration's response to the attempted insurrection than previously known. The committee included the texts in a letter requesting testimony from Ivanka Trump, a...
The January 6th committee has subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro after he admitted to the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 election on “The Beat.” This comes after Mike Pence rebuked the Navarro-backed conspiracy theory that he could overturn the election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by a special legal panel to discuss the plot and those who were in on it. Feb. 10, 2022.
