ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Rams to meet with Matthew Stafford's agent to 'hammer out an extension' after season

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeSxh_0eDRkWQ300

The Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions last year with the understanding that the veteran quarterback only had two years left on his contract. He’s signed through the 2022 season but the Rams seem committed to Stafford for years to come.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Rams will meet with Stafford’s agent, Tom Condon, to “hammer out an extension” after the season ends. Rapoport said with all the big decisions the Rams are facing this offseason, like potentially re-signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, “Stafford is a huge part of that.”

Stafford has a cap hit of $23 million in 2022 but he has no guaranteed money left. Whether he wins a Super Bowl or not today, the Rams would like to reward him with a new contract, which will simultaneously keep him in L.A. beyond just next season.

And by signing Stafford to an extension, the Rams could potentially lower his cap hit in 2022 by spreading out money across future years.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

LA Rams' QB Matthew Stafford's wife admits to Super Bowl 'struggle' ahead of big day

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, has shared her frustrations as she struggles to write a letter to her husband ahead of the 56th Super Bowl. Matthew helped his team, the LA Rams make it to the final of the 2021 NFL season and they will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals on 13 February at LA's So-Fi Stadium. But Kelly has now revealed that she is trying to write Matthew a letter that will "match this moment" but has come up blank.
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Tom Condon
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Is Ready For The Super Bowl

In just over 24 hours, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Neither team had an easy road to the Super Bowl. The Bengals were forced to go to Kansas City and square off against the defending AFC champion Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Rams were forced to go on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions#Nfl Network
The Spun

Look: Rams Announce Significant Roster Move Before Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams will be without at least one key piece on offense this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Moments ago, the team placed tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve. Higbee suffered a knee injury in the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. Clearly, it was serious...
NFL
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
StyleCaster

Matthew’s Stafford Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes With the Rams on His Multimillion-Dollar Contract

As one of the highest-paid NFL players at the moment, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about Matthew Stafford’s net worth and how much he’s made as the quarterback for teams like the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford—whose full name is John Matthew Stafford—was born in Tampa, Florida, but lived in Dunwoody, Georgia, when he was younger. When he was older, Stafford and his family—which includes his father John, mother Margaret and younger sister Page—moved to Dallas, Texas, where he was a quarterback for Highland Park High School and was considered one of best high school...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera hints at big plans for Commanders’ QB situation

The Washington Commanders certainly need a quarterback. To get one, they may try to emulate the path that made the Los Angeles Rams so successful. Commanders coach Ron Rivera admitted that the Rams had taken advantage of Detroit’s willingness to move on from Matthew Stafford last offseason. Rivera added that the Commanders are very open to emulating that strategy.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Makes Intriguing Comments About Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams consists of multiple intriguing matchups in every facet of the game. Both teams are solid offensively and defensively and have rosters littered with stars on both sides of the ball. How will the Bengals’ offensive line, which...
NFL
On3.com

Injury update provided on Odell Beckham Jr. during Super Bowl 56

A heartbreaking moment occurred during the second quarter of Super Bowl 56, as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury. NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya provided an update on Beckham Jr. just before the two teams went into the locker room for halftime. She said the wide receiver is questionable to return and is dealing with a left knee injury. It was a non-contact injury, not looking promising for a player that has been waiting to play in a Super Bowl.
NFL
Sporting News

Super Bowl officials miss penalty when Tee Higgins grabs Jalen Ramsey's face mask on Bengals TD

The Bengals came into the second half of Super Bowl 56 trailing 13-10 against the Rams. It took them just one snap to change that. On the first offensive play of the second half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot down the left sideline for Tee Higgins. The 6-4 receiver had a one-on-one battle with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and he won it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy