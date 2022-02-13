ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Von Miller expected to explore free agency

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 23 hours ago
Von Miller has had a huge impact on the Rams defense since being acquired by Los Angeles in November, helping them get to the Super Bowl. The bad news is his contract expires this March, making him a free agent for the first time in his career.

And according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Miller is expected to “fully explore” free agency next month.

“Von has enjoyed his time with the Rams, they’ve enjoyed having him, he loves L.A., so a return is possible. But my understanding is it’s the first time he’s a free agent, so he’s expected to fully explore free agency,” Garafolo said.

Miller turns 33 on March 26 so he’s not necessarily in the prime of his career, but he’s shown he has plenty of gas left in the tank. There’s no reason to believe he can’t have another 10-sack season in 2022, so his asking price could be high.

The Rams are thin on cap space and have plenty of their own free agents to sign in addition to Miller, which could make it difficult to bring him back if another team makes him a big offer.

