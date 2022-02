Hi everyone. I’ve been on this platform for a little over a year and got down to my goal weight before Christmas but I have put 10 pounds back on since then. I am now working very hard to get those back off. I continue to have a problem with being hungry and snacking after dinner. Definitely my Achilles’ heel. Anyone have any pointers for how to successfully go from dinner to bed without doing damage to my day?

FITNESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO