The Rise Of The Third Stalin

By Irene Jang
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regional study of Stalin’s legacy—a third perspective from the millennial generation. The legacy of Stalin is commonly taught as a period of a complicated and tragic history, but to. many students going through the American education system, the notion of that one Stalin was never. questioned....

Telegraph

How Stalin's favourite pianist stood up to the Soviet Union

There was something about the horrors of living in Soviet Russia that nurtured a particular kind of artistic genius, ardently spiritual, determined to rise above the moral compromises and endless struggles for existence that marked most people’s lives. Like many artists of the preceding “Silver Age”, they lived in a self-contained world of pure art that was so intense, it was close to a religion – and, for some, art actually was a manifestation of a burning faith, so it becomes hard to disentangle their religion from their art. One thinks of poets such as Anna Akhmatova and Osip Mandelstam, the film director Andrei Tarkovsky, the painter Vasily Kandinsky. Among musicians there are composers such as Galina Ustvolskaya and Sofia Gubaidulina, and the pianists Sviatoslav Richter (who liked to perform in semi-darkness, with only a bedside lamp on the piano) and Emil Gilels.
phillytrib.com

Beating, blinding of Black war hero was sadistic

Next week on Feb. 12, it will be exactly 76 years to the very day that 26-year old decorated war hero Sgt. Isaac Woodard — while in full military uniform- was beaten so viciously and so brutally by white Police Chief Lynwood Shull and other white cops in Batesburg, S.C., that he was knocked unconscious, critically injured, and permanently blinded when they used blackjacks to repeatedly bash him in the face and repeatedly gouge both his eye sockets.
The Guardian

Why are US rightwingers so opposed to a Black woman supreme court nominee?

When Joe Biden publicly pledged to nominate a Black woman to the US supreme court, conservative politicians, activists, and intellectuals certainly didn’t try to hide their disdain. The announcement was “offensive,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz argued, proof that the President didn’t care about 94% of Americans (everyone who is not a Black woman); and even though it’s unclear who the candidate will be, Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker already knows he won’t support this affirmative action “beneficiary.” Tucker Carlson railed against Biden’s “casual racism,” and the conservative legal establishment also vowed to fight against this “lesser Black woman,” as Ilya Shapiro, the vice president of the Cato Institute, put it. Legal scholar Jonathan Turley, finally, bemoaned “exclusionary criteria of race and sex” – which apparently is a problem only if and when they result in the selection of someone who is *not* a white man. Let’s remember: 115 people have been appointed to the court in its 232-year existence – seven have not been white men. Seven.
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
The Independent

Rustat hearing is asked where slavery is condemned in gospels

Where in the gospels is slavery actually condemned?That was the question asked during a church court hearing being held to determine whether a University of Cambridge college should remove a memorial to a slave trader.An ecclesiastical court at Jesus College was questioned by the lawyer acting for those opposing removal of a memorial to Tobias Rustat, a 17th century investor in the slave trade, from the college’s chapel.Justin Gau, of Pump Court Chambers, asked: “Where, for example, in the gospels is slavery condemned?”He said St Paul returned a “slave to his master” and added: “What was he doing there?”The college’s...
The Guardian

The supreme court is helping consolidate white political power in America

On Tuesday, the US supreme court in its Merrill v Milligan decision, upheld Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, which see Black people represented in only 14% of congressional districts, despite making up about 27% of Alabama’s population. This ruling is reminiscent of the holding in the supreme court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision that Black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect”. Even though the two cases addressed two different situations, the overall disregard of the rights of Black people in America by the highest court in the country is the same.
milwaukeeindependent.com

Do Black Lives Matter? Part 1: An introduction to the historical devaluation of Black people

This article is one of a special four-part series for Black History Month 2022. I wanted to paint a picture of how we got to our current state, detailing a people who have been treated as less than human beings, and then less than first class citizens throughout our time in America. Each weekly article will look at the forces, institutions, policies, laws, and social environments that have forced us to proclaim our lives matter, in a nation that has refused to even acknowledge our basic humanity.
Daily Beast

Did You Study the Slave Trade in School or Were You Out That Day?

If your early history education was anything like mine, we didn’t learn much about the transatlantic slave trade before college. It was a Very Bad Thing that operated in a triangular fashion, that was made clear, but pedagogically speaking the late 18th through mid-19th century was little more than the quick intake of breath between weeks of waxing rhapsodic on wars for the soul of the nation. Past the ratification of the Constitution, there might be a little Monroe Doctrine here, some slavery and abolition there, occasional forays into the Second Great Awakening and Seneca Falls, but generally the nearly six-decade intermission between the Revolutionary and Civil Wars never seemed to merit more than a few hours of hasty overview.
Washington Post

Black History Month founder showed how schools should teach about race

In his red-brick rowhouse in the heart of D.C., the man who would become known as the “father of Black history” wrote furiously. From a second-floor “home office” at 1538 Ninth St. NW, Carter G. Woodson led and orchestrated a movement to document Black history, dictating dozens of books, letters, speeches, articles and essays promoting Black people and their place in American history.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Gives Advice to Anyone Arrested for Protesting Civil Rights Issues

“Yellowstone” star Piper Perabo is more than just a great actress; she’s also an avid activist and works to prevent injustices in our communities. She attends protests, meetings, and rallies, and lends her voice to the crowd. She also sometimes gets arrested. And, like any public figure, she has advice for anyone who finds themselves in the same situation.
sb-american.com

Black Women’s Tireless But Practical Pursuit of Reparations

In a moment when lawmakers are actively outlawing Black history in schools, it is important to think about how the past can help us make sense of the present and chart a course for a better future. Examining reparations—a concept that asks us to look at the past wrongs, learn from them, and make amends for their current manifestations—is especially instructive. In the United States, Black women have created, led, and sustained the reparations movement for more than a hundred years. Their efforts laid the groundwork for the increasing number of reparations bills, programs, and restitution funds of today.
