San Francisco, Calif. – Bay Area residents said they would not open their homes to help alleviate the homeless crisis. The mayor of Richmond, a city about 20 miles from downtown San Francisco, recently started a program that would pay landlords through private funding to house homeless individuals. There are about 35,000 people experiencing homelessness in the Bay Area, up from 28,000 in 2017, according to a report by the Bay Area Economic Institute.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO