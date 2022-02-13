ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Moderate Calorie Restriction Rewires Metabolism, Immunity for Longer Health Span

By Pennington Biomedical Research Center
scitechdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalorie restriction improves metabolic and immune responses that help determine both how long a person lives and how many years of good health they enjoy, a new study shows. “Two years of modest calorie restriction reprogrammed the pathways in fat cells that help regulate the way mitochondria generate energy, the body’s...

scitechdaily.com



Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
bcm.edu

Understanding your blood pressure numbers

Having healthy blood pressure is important to keep blood flowing normally from the heart to the body’s organs and tissues. It is normal for your blood pressure to rise and fall throughout the day; however it can damage your heart and trigger health problems if it stays high for a long period of time. Unfortunately, nearly half of the adults in the United States (47%, or 116 million) have hypertension (high blood pressure) or are taking medication for it.
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Reduce My Fatty Liver? 10 Diet & Lifestyle Tips

While there are no specific treatments for fatty liver disease or steatosis, diet and lifestyle changes are the most effective ways to manage the condition. There are two types of fatty liver disease—alcoholic, which is caused by heavy alcohol consumption, and nonalcoholic, which is unrelated to alcohol consumption. 10...
dailyhealthpost.com

Prevent Fatty Liver Disease With Only 30 Minutes a Day

A new study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism found that exercising regularly can help prevent the development of fatty liver associated diseases. People who suffer from non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) often have type 2 diabetes as well as an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality. NAFLD...
The Independent

8 best vitamin D supplements to help boost your health and immunity

Few things can put our health under the spotlight like a pandemic. Covid has brought sharply into focus our physical and mental wellbeing and the body’s innate ability to ward off harmful bugs and viruses. Immunity is the buzzword of the day.Exercise and eating a healthy balanced diet are essential to helping your body get all the nutrients it needs to stay well. But there’s one vitamin, try as you might by eating well, that you will need to supplement in autumn and winter: vitamin D. You can blame it on the weather.Dr Sam Oliver, a reader in sport and...
nutraingredients-usa.com

Curcumin supplementation linked to boost in vitamin D levels among women with PMS and dysmenorrhea

Curcumin supplementation for three menstrual cycles has been found to significantly improve the vitamin D status in women with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and dysmenorrhea. Vitamin D plays vital role in female reproductive health, and there is also evidence for an association between vitamin D levels and menstrual problems such as premenstrual PMS and dysmenorrhea.
Knowridge Science Report

Iron in the brain linked to cognitive decline in older people

In a new study from Northwestern Medicine, researchers found breakdowns in regulatory mechanisms cause iron to build up in the brain as organisms grow older, increasing oxidative stress and causing cellular damage. This may explain some age-related cognitive decline and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease....
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
New Scientist

Cell studies suggest a way sleep loss may be linked to Alzheimer’s

The immune system may remove the protein plaques in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease on a circadian schedule and this could be affected by sleep loss, a study involving mouse cells suggests. The circadian schedule is an internal clock that controls sleep and a vast array of other...
powerofpositivity.com

Harvard Discovers New Hormone That Helps Regulate Metabolic Health

Harvard scientists recently discovered a new hormone called fabkin that enhances metabolic health. This hormone may contribute to both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, according to research led by the Sabri Ülker Center for Metabolic Research at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study found that...
PsyPost

Hazardous alcohol consumption associated with lower executive functioning

Hazardous drinking is associated with lower executive functioning, which in turn is associated with heightened alcohol-related problems, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. “We were interested in this topic because there is a large range of drinking behaviors, with many people drinking over the recommended maximum...
Journal Review

Study suggests black beans may improve insulin sensitivity

Dear Doctors: I just heard on the news that black beans are considered to be some kind of miracle food. What makes them so special?. Dear Reader: The headlines about the benefits of black beans are tied to the results of a study released by the Agricultural Research Service, or ARS. That’s the primary in-house research agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the research, which was conducted in obese mice, the animals’ sensitivity to insulin improved dramatically when cooked black beans were added to their high-fat diet. The mice that were fed the human equivalent of one-half cup of cooked black beans per day saw an 87% drop in insulin resistance.
