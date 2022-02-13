Mobile-Friendliness As A Google Ranking Factor: What You Need To Know

If there’s one category of Google products that is the most notorious for ending up in the infamous graveyard, it’s messaging apps. Failing to replicate the successes enjoyed by the likes of Meta-owned WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Apple’s iMessage, or work-focused apps like Slack, the tech giant has created and shut down numerous chat apps. Google Talk, Google Wave, Google Plus, Google Hangouts, and Google Allo are a few names that have been killed off along the way. Google Chat, however, looks like it's here to stay, judging by regular updates that have seen it get features like rich text formatting, a better interface for adding attachments, and the ability to make one-to-one Meet calls directly from Gmail. Google's latest addition will now allow users to see when messages are deleted in a Chat space.

