SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Charley Hoffman may want to turn off his phone the next time a ruling doesn’t go his way. Hoffman, a four-time PGA Tour winner, took to Instagram on Friday and went scorched-earth mode on the PGA Tour and U.S. Golf Association over a penalty on the par-5 13th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the second round. He later doubled down on those sentiments after his third round.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO