Spencer Dinwiddie can unlock the Dallas Mavericks offense by getting into the paint. Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points per game during the 2019-2020 season as he lifted the Nets to the playoffs without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The 6’5 guard did it by attacking. He averaged 10.5 points per game off 17.1 drives. Dinwiddie finished tenth in the NBA in points off drives per game and nine in drives.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO