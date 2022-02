If the Winnipeg Jets are going to make the Stanley Cup playoffs this season they are going to need to start stacking some wins. They got a significant win on Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators. The star of the game was Blaker Wheeler with a five-point effort, scoring two goals and adding three assists to have a hand in all of the Jets’ offense. He also had eight shots on goal.

