Sabres' Alex Tuch: Three helpers in Sunday's win

Schenn notched two assists, including one on the power play, and a pair of shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. Schenn had a hand in David Perron's opening tally as well as the last goal of the game, scored by Jordan Kyrou. This was Schenn's fourth multi-point effort in his last eight games -- he has seven goals and six assists in that span. The surge has lifted his season numbers to 12 goals, 13 helpers, 52 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating through 30 contests. His strong play has earned him a spot in the top six, while Perron and Ivan Barbashev have moved onto the third line in recent outings.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO