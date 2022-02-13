ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Alex Tuch: Three helpers in Sunday's win

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Tuch notched three assists, two on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalohockeybeat.com

Dynamic four-goal game shows Sabres’ Jeff Skinner back as elite scorer

In the two seasons following his scintillating 40-goal campaign in 2018-19, it appeared Sabres winger Jeff Skinner would never recapture the scoring prowess he possessed throughout that career year. Skinner, who enjoyed a dynamic afternoon in Sunday’s 5-3 win, scoring a career-high four goals and adding an assist, looked finished...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

MONTREAL - Craig Anderson will start in goal for the Sabres this afternoon against the Montreal Canadiens. Anderson returned from a nearly three-month absence ahead of the All-Star break and started two games, stopping 57 of 63 shots. Coverage on MSG begins at 12 p.m. The puck drops at 12:30.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Collects win over Habs

Anderson stopped 29 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. All three Montreal goals came in a wild second period, but Anderson stood tall in the first and third frames. The veteran netminder has two victories in three starts since returning from an upper-body injury at the end of January, and on the season he sports a 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage.
NHL
Reuters

Jeff Skinner rolls up four goals, assist in Sabres win vs. Canadiens

EditorsNote: removed incorrect (0-2-1) reference in graf 3, added description of Skinner’s fourth goal, other tweaks. Jeff Skinner scored four goals and had an assist in a 5-3 win for the visiting Buffalo Sabres over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Tage Thompson also scored and Craig Anderson made 29...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
News 4 Buffalo

Skinner scores four in Sabres 5-3 win over Montreal

MONTREAL (WIVB) – For the first time since 2019, the Sabres had a four-goal game, as Jeff Skinner netted 80 percent of the team’s goals in Sunday afternoon’s 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. “He’s a great dude and he’s a heck of a player and when he gets hot he gets hot,” teammate Tage […]
NHL
FanSided

TRADE ALERT: Canadiens Acquire Goaltender Andrew Hammond

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers
NHL

Hammond traded to Canadiens by Wild

Goalie hasn't played in NHL since 2017-18; Minnesota receives forward Baddock. Andrew Hammond was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Minnesota Wild on Saturday for forward Brandon Baddock. Hammond is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 56 NHL games (49 starts) with the Colorado...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Generates helper Sunday

Letang notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Devils. Letang set up Bryan Rust's tally in the first minute of the third period. While Letang has gone seven games since his last goal, he's racked up six assists in that span, including three on the power play. The defenseman remains productive on offense with 43 points, 125 shots on net and a plus-19 rating in 45 contests. He's also contributed 97 hits and 81 blocked shots this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Chips in with helper

Maroon notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes. Maroon helped out on linemate Corey Perry's tally in the first period. This was Maroon's second assist in four games, though he went nine contests without a point before that. The 33-year-old winger has been solid as a bottom-six grinder with 14 points, 69 shots on net, 85 hits, 65 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 47 outings.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Dishes pair of helpers

Gourde notched two assists, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks. This was Gourde's second straight game with multiple assists. He had a hand in Vince Dunn's first-period marker as well as Ryan Donato's goal in the second. Gourde is up to 27 points, 70 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 40 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Ruled out Sunday

Mittelstadt (upper body) will not participate in Sunday's contest against Montreal, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports Saturday. Mittelstadt is expected to miss a third consecutive game while dealing with an upper-body injury he incurred in a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Jan. 30. The 23-year-old will set his sights on returning for Tuesday's game against the Islanders. The Minnesota native has logged one assist over his last five performances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Alex Chiasson: Serves helper in win

Chiasson added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Chiasson assisted on Juho Lammikko's go ahead goal in the third period. The right winger has a goal and an assist over his last five contests, with four points in 13 games since Jan. 1.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Two helpers in big win

Schenn notched two assists, including one on the power play, and a pair of shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. Schenn had a hand in David Perron's opening tally as well as the last goal of the game, scored by Jordan Kyrou. This was Schenn's fourth multi-point effort in his last eight games -- he has seven goals and six assists in that span. The surge has lifted his season numbers to 12 goals, 13 helpers, 52 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating through 30 contests. His strong play has earned him a spot in the top six, while Perron and Ivan Barbashev have moved onto the third line in recent outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Mark Giordano: Manages helper Friday

Giordano posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks. Giordano had the secondary helper on Jordan Eberle's tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. In his last 12 games, Giordano has eight assists, 29 shots on net and 28 blocked shots, providing steady play at both ends of the ice. The 38-year-old is up to 19 points, 88 shots on net, 78 blocks, 33 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 42 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Oliver Kylington: Draws helper in win

Kylington posted an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Kylington is on a hot run again with points in five straight games. He has two goals and three helpers, as well as a plus-9 rating, in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 24 points, 89 shots on net, a plus-25 rating and 44 blocked shots in 44 contests overall. As long as he keeps logging top-four minutes, he'll be in a position to produce offense as the Flames have regularly gotten their defensemen involved in recent games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Two helpers in win

Tierney recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals. He helped set up Adam Gaudette for the eventual game-winner in the first period, and then Connor Brown for the game's final tally in the third. Tierney's fantasy upside remains limited in a bottom-six role, but he has managed one goal and four points through six games in February.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Thomas Chabot: Knocked from Sunday's win

Chabot (undisclosed) was removed from Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals in the third period for what coach D.J. Smith called "precautionary reasons," Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports. The defenseman took a big, if clean, hit from Tom Wilson early in the third that wound up knocking him...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy