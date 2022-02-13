ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Brass Quintet to perform concert

By From staff reports
mooresvilletribune.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic at St. Alban’s will be presenting a concert Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, featuring the Charlotte Brass Quintet. The performers, all with impressive...

mooresvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Official: Trudeau to use emergency powers to quell protests

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A government official in Canada says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke emergency powers to quell the protests by demonstrators who have paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. For the past two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davidson, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
CNN

Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The suspenseful game ended with a fourth-down stop by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to win it all. The big game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
CNN

Why a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt Americans too

(CNN) — President Joe Biden spent the weekend leading what is looking like an increasingly desperate final effort to forestall a Russian invasion of Ukraine -- an incursion that could have grave consequences for his own political standing. If President Vladimir Putin orders his tanks into Russia's smaller, democratic...
POTUS
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Glenn Miller
Person
Jonathan Kaplan
Reuters

Ukraine will persist with NATO goal, Zelenskiy says as receives Scholz

KYIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his country would continue to seek membership of the NATO transatlantic military alliance despite pressure to cede that aspiration to avoid war with Russia. Ukraine's envoy to Britain had suggested Kyiv may reconsider its NATO bid but later...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy