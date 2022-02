The Bruins picked up a much-needed two points Saturday afternoon with a shutout win against the Senators, and it proved to be a big victory. Ottawa may have just 16 wins on the season, and, theoretically, a team like Boston should beat the Sens. But the B’s are without two of their top-line players in Patrice Bergeron (head laceration) and Brad Marchand (suspended) along with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and just got molly whopped by the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

