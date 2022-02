Before the coronavirus pandemic, professional networking could be impromptu. You'd go to a conference and stick around for the schmoozing. You might bump into a coworker in the hallway and chat or even invite them out for coffee. The pandemic has made it harder. With so many of us are still working from home and so few of us traveling for business, the majority of networking has to be scheduled. You need an appointed time and date, method to connect, and a reason for doing so. You have to be more strategic, which can make it feel icky. No one wants to come across as a person who only interacts with others for their own gain.

