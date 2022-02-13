News We Love: Bear cubs rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game after den was destroyed
LYME, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued three bear cubs...www.wmur.com
LYME, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued three bear cubs...www.wmur.com
It's great the babies were rescued but will the mother be ok after being disturbed? Will she be able to find a new den to continue hibernating? or will she realizing her babies are missing continue looking for them? We should consider her quality of life as well,will she be ok?
Comments / 3