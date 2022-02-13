ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya Face the End-Times in Nope Trailer

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, Nope is finally here! Or at least, its full-length trailer is. The trailer for Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated upcoming horror film dropped on Sunday, and some of the...

BET

Here’s a First Look at Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Picture ‘Nope’

Let the countdown to July 22 begin, as the first look footage from Jordan Peele’s Nope has arrived in the form of a teaser video. With the full trailer release coming on Super Bowl Sunday, the teaser provides a look at Peele’s cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Little Tease for Jordan Peele's Next (Sci-Fi?) Horror Film 'Nope'

"Run! Get out!" Here we go again! Universal has unveiled a tiny sneak peek at the new movie from Jordan Peele titled Nope, arriving in theaters this summer. This preview is hidden at the end of a 30-second promo spot called "From Jordan Peele" - with footage from Get Out and Us with a tease of what's coming next "From the mind of Jordan Peele". Ohh yes, bring it on. There's no actual plot details available yet, we know nothing about what's going on in this movie, it's still a big secret. But from this tease, it definitely seems to be about aliens. They're all looking up! There's a cloud on the poster! So it has to be about aliens, right!?!? We'll find out when the trailer drops during the Super Bowl soon. Nope's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary (he must be playing some alien creature?). Check out this tease below and check back in for the full trailer.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation and Discovers Freedom in ‘Alice’ Trailer

“Doing the right thing is never wrong,” Keke Palmer says in the first official trailer for her upcoming film Alice. The film, which marks Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section. Palmer stars as Alice, an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia who, after escaping her plantation, learns that it’s actually 1973.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2022Sundance: Netflix, Obamas' Higher Ground Land Doc 'Descendant''All That Breathes': Film Review | Sundance 2022 The two-minute trailer opens with a glimpse of the enslaved life Palmer’s Alice...
MOVIES
wxhc.com

Universal teases the trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, ‘Nope’

The teaser-trailer for Get Out Oscar-winner Jordan Peele's latest thriller, Nope, notes a new Universal Pictures tease. And since Peele has proven to be a master of suspense, the teaser doesn't reveal much about the new project, and instead shows memorably creepy snippets from 2017's Get Out and its hit follow-up, 2019's Us.
MOVIES
Collider

'Alice' Trailer Reveals a 1970s Revenge Drama Starring Keke Palmer

A new trailer is out for Krystin Ver Linden's directorial debut film Alice, which puts the spotlight on rising star Keke Palmer. Having debuted at Sundance 2022, the film follows an enslaved woman escaping her abusive owner on a nineteeth-century plantation...only to discover the year is actually 1973, and she's been lied to about her freedom for years. The film is inspired by true accounts of slaves in the deep South, and juxtaposes the racial awaking of the 1970s with the controlling antebellum South.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” Trailer Sunday

The first footage from “Get Out” and “Us” director Jordan Peele’s third film “Nope” has arrived in a brief teaser video. The clip indicates the film’s first trailer will arrive this weekend, the trailer airing as part of Super Bowl Sunday on February 13th.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Nope Trailer

Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is...
MOVIES
People

Keke Palmer Gets Revenge on Slave Owners — in 1973 — in Powerful First Trailer for Thriller Alice

Keke Palmer is discovering her inner power. The actress stars in a new trailer for Alice, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last month, about an enslaved woman who escapes a plantation to learn that it is actually 1973. A political activist, played by Common, helps empower Alice to understand Black liberation and unlearn the lies she's been told.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Keke Palmer Finds Freedom and Gets Revenge in “Alice”

“I know exactly who I am and where I came from,” says Keke Palmer in a new trailer for “Alice.” “I am free.” Based on true events, Krystin Ver Linden’s feature debut sees the “Hustlers” actress playing Alice, an enslaved person who flees the rural Georgia plantation where she’s being held captive. After escaping through the woods, she’s shocked to discover a highway — the year is 1973, and the world is a much different place than she was led to believe. She’s rescued on the roadside by a political activist (Common) who introduces her to the Black liberation movement.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Nope Trailer Has Things Not of Planet Earth

Universal Pictures has revealed the official trailer for Nope ahead of the film’s Super Bowl spot! You can watch the trailer using the player below. “What’s a bad miracle?” Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.
MOVIES
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Say yep to watching the 'Nope' trailer

Folks have already started breaking down the trailer to the new Jordan Peele horror film "Nope" with Zapruder-like intensity. In all likelihood, most of the theories floated about the movie, which stars Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out"), Keke Palmer ("Hustlers," "Alice"), Michael Wincott ("Hitchcock") and Brandon Perea ("The OA") and releases July 22, will turn out to be incredibly wrongheaded.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Jordan Peele Drops First Images Of Upcoming Horror Film ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele shared the first images from his upcoming horror film Nope on Tuesday. The film is released on July 7th of this year and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer. The trailer for Peele’s upcoming film is supposed to be released this Sunday, Feb 13. Despite...
MOVIES
Vulture

Jazmine Sullivan Has Issa Rae Talking Mess on Her Heaux Tales Deluxe

You thought you’d start 2022 unscathed from those feelings? Not if Jazmine Sullivan has anything to do with it. The R&B singer-songwriter, who made a triumphant, emotional return last year with Heaux Tales (Vulture’s favorite album of 2021), is back to have you picking up even more feelings with the deluxe Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales. The album features five songs (including the previously released “Tragic”) and five new stories — opening with one from the queen of awkward herself, Issa Rae. On “Issa’s Tale,” the actor and comedian remembers an ex who “pumped me and dumped me” on their last night together before he moved overseas. “I was angry sweating, like not even good sweat, the sweat that I deserved, it was just pure rage sweat,” she says. It’s funny and sad, packing in a bit of a twist ending. So, basically, everything we’ve been missing since Insecure ended last year. (It’s also been in the works for a full year, since Sullivan tweeted about wanting Rae involved with Heaux Tales back in January 2021.) Check out Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales if you’re ready for the drama, but don’t forget to block that one person’s phone number first.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Snubs and Surprises of the 2022 Oscar Nominations

This Oscars season was something of a black box. The lack of traditional in-person campaigning made it difficult to track buzz, and box-office figures told us nothing, since everything either flopped or went straight to streaming. All the mystery meant we were due for some surprises at Tuesday morning’s nominations, and surprises were indeed what we got. Let’s run down all the headlines that had pundits’ mouths agape.
MOVIES
Vulture

Congrats to The White Lotus Season-Two Cast on Its Alleged Italian Vacation

Despite the inevitably negative Tripadvisor reviews that probably followed the incidents of season one, more and more people are checking in to The White Lotus. Variety reports that four new actors have joined the cast: Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that actors F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson joined the cast of the HBO show’s second season as series regulars. It was also previously reported that Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza will also be joining the ensemble, and Jennifer Coolidge will be making her rightful return. After it was previously rumored that season two of The White Lotus will take place in Italy, a source has confirmed to Variety that yes indeed, the show’s second season will film in the Sicilian resort town of Taormina. Like the season before it, a Four Seasons hotel will serve as the stand-in for the fictional luxury-resort chain, and we can assume filming begins shortly, because the hotel’s website states that “it’s closed to guests until April 1.” How do you say “eating ass” in Italian? We even got character descriptions for the new recruits that led us to believe the second season will keep exploring themes like intergenerational masculinity crisis and the dark truths of girlbossery:
TV SERIES

