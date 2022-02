The Los Angeles Rams are having a ton of fun celebrating their Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and that includes social media shenanigans. When it comes to managing social media accounts for a team, it’s far better to be behind the screen for a team that wins over a team that loses. For some folks out in California, right now is the perfect time to get some social media engagement and meet some goals because Rams fans are very excited about the way Super Bowl 56 went.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO