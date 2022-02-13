WATCH: Joe Burrow rolls up to SoFi Stadium in patterned suit ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Wayne Parde, a farmer in Johnson County in Southeast Nebraska, is the grandfather of perhaps the most popular person on the planet right now.Part of what makes Joe Burrow so, well, cool is his smooth, effortless manner. He's casual. He doesn't force quirky answers in interviews or dance in the locker room in hopes of going viral. He just does. And it's always been that way."He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool," Parde said.Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local roots. Burrow's brothers, Jamie (1997-2001) and...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO