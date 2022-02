Tired at work is a feeling everyone gets. We spend most of the day sitting in front of a screen, sending emails, standing up and driving to important meetings. Very few times do we stop and think how inactive we are becoming. At the end of the long 9-5 routine we find we are left without energy to even begin to think about going to a gym or even eating healthy. However, many people don’t realize that the key to combat the drowsiness that we feel throughout or at the end of the day is due to our body’s lack of exercise and good food.

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO