The Humane Society of Broward County is searching for “furrever” homes for pets in need at the annual “Adopt A Sweetheart” event. Whether it’s a dog to walk or a cat to curl up with, pet lovers will be able to find the Valentine of their dreams waiting for them at the adoption center on Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14, 2022. Visitors will be able to walk through the “Tunnel of Love” to find a feline friend or visit “Lover’s Lane” to meet the dog of their dreams.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO