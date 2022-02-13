Chris Kirkpatrick Says Todrick Hall Is a ‘Bully’ on Celebrity Big Brother’ Who ‘Plays a Victim All the Time’

It’s a game. That’s how Chris Kirkpatrick felt about playing Celebrity Big Brother, though things seemed to get personal his last few days in the house until he was evicted on Friday, February 11.

The ’NSync singer, 50, spoke to Us Weekly after he was voted out unanimously during his ally Miesha Tate’s Head of Household reign.

The former UFC champ originally nominated Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey, but Chris suggested that his friend Shanna Moakler use the Veto on Carson in hopes of getting Todd Bridges on the block and evicted. The Grammy-nominated singer knew it was a risk, and ultimately, it didn’t play out in his favor when Miesha nominated him instead.

Still, Chris has no regrets about not lying to Miesha. “I could have said, ‘Yes, if Carson’s on the block, I am voting him out.’ But I felt like that was even deceiving so I had to not tell her, and by [not] telling her, I know that I told her because we did have this honest relationship,” he exclusively tells Us. “When I knew I was getting voted out, it was hard watching her just upset with me. That’s what really killed me.”

While they were close, Miesha had far more loyalty to Todrick Hall, who quickly targeted Chris as discussions before the eviction became heated between them.

“I mean, the way he talked to me [Thursday], it wasn’t a surprise. I think it was very hurtful, and it’s hard when someone plays a victim all the time, and is a bully,” Chris says. “And that’s how I felt, like, especially coming out of it. I felt horrible, I felt I did Todrick completely wrong. And then when I came out, and everybody was talking about Todrick the way they were, I was like, ‘So I wasn’t crazy?’”

The Fairly OddParents voice actor adds, “I think it hurt when he brought my family [into it]. … We were talking about something when he started talking about my son and how my son is gonna be embarrassed by me, and all these things. And that really hurt. That’s the only time I actually fought back and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, what did you just say?’ Because he just said it walking away. And he goes, ‘Oh you heard me.’ And I was just kinda like, ‘You bring my family into this and we’ve got problems because this is a game.’ In the end, it’s a game.”

So what does Chris think about Carson becoming HOH? And what really caused the rift between him and figure skater Mirai Nagasu? Scroll down to read our interview.

Chris Kirkpatrick: I heard that Carson is now HOH.

Us Weekly: Yes! So, let’s start off with your reaction to that.

CK: That is exactly why I took the swing because I knew Carson had to come down because that’s who they were aiming for. And I had to save Carson because I love Carson to death, and I’m like, “I’d rather go home than have Carson leave this house because obviously he’s better at the memory comps.” And I knew as they went on, they’d be more like those type of memory comps. And if it came down to it, if it came down to a physical comp, the only person that could compete with Miesha is me or Todrick. Obviously, we know where Todrick stands. And so I was like, “Well, let’s hope they’re all mental and Carson can win this and do exactly what I wanted to happen.” Even though I sacrificed myself.

Us: Let’s talk about Todrick. What’d you think of his goodbye message to you?

CK: I mean, the way he talked to me yesterday, it wasn’t a surprise. I think it was very hurtful, and it’s hard when someone plays a victim all the time and is a bully. And that’s how I felt like, especially coming out of it. I felt horrible. I felt I did Todrick completely wrong. And then when I came out, and everybody was talking about Todrick the way they were, I was like, “So I wasn’t crazy?” You’re in the house and you feel like you’re crazy. I mean, I felt about two inches tall yesterday in the diary room before the vote and before everything that I just really, you know, basically ran over someone’s puppy, and it sucked, especially when I looked back and I’m like, “What did I do?”

I think it hurt when he brought my family [into it]. Like yesterday, we were in this room and we were talking about something when he started talking about my son and how my son is gonna be embarrassed by me, and all these things. And that really hurt. That’s the only time I actually fought back and I was like, “I’m sorry, what did you just say?” Because he just said it walking away. And he goes, “Oh you heard me.” And I was just kinda like, “You bring my family into this, and we’ve got problems because this is a game.” In the end, it’s a game.

Us: You’re a fan so you came in knowing you may have to lie even though you were trying not to. You could have told Miesha what she wanted to hear about voting out Carson. Do you stand by that?

CK: One thousand percent. No. She was looking at me and I knew. I knew I could tell her exactly what she wanted to hear that would be the truth. Because what she said straight up to me was, “You are voting Carson out, right?” And I could have said, “Yes, if Carson’s on the block, I am voting him out.” But I felt like that was even deceiving so I had to not tell her, and by [not] telling her, I know that I told her because we did have this honest relationship. No matter what anybody else in the house or outside looks at with Miesha, I really had a good trust with her. When I was walking out, when I knew I was getting voted out, it was hard watching her just upset with me. That’s what really killed me.

Us: I feel like you guys will be fine outside the house.

CK: I hope so. I hope she sees everything that was going on and understands. Because the whole way – Todrick, I guess, was listening in one of the doors one time – I told her and I’m like, “I’ve got you.” So, she knew that I didn’t have Todrick and Todrick knew I didn’t have Todrick. But he was gunning for me anyway.

Us: I also want to talk about Shanna because you had a good relationship. You had a potential plan with her to play the Veto last week so you could get Todrick out. Why didn’t you follow through?

CK: Because it was really kind of last minute. There were two factors. One of the factors was that I thought I would definitely be breaking trust with someone. Because our whole point was to establish trust and to let them know that, “Sure, we voted with you guys. Now it’s my HOH. But we want to be honest and trustworthy with you guys.” It felt like I would really have been doing a dirty if I did that.

And the second one was we had to rely on … because going into it, our thought was to take Chris Kattan down, but Chris didn’t understand the game at all. And it was so difficult because before that, he’d screamed at me because he was like, “No, no. I understand why you put me up and whatever, you know, we don’t talk game.” And I’m like, “Yeah. I mean, there’s many reasons, but yeah.” And then, 15 minutes later, he was doing something. He was upset that Mirai was the target, and he looked at me, and he is screaming, “F this,” and “Why did you put me on the block? I don’t understand! Because we don’t talk?” And I was like, “Oh, my God, you have no idea what’s going on.” I’m like, if I pull him down and need his vote, I don’t know what he’s gonna do because I’m assuming he’s gonna try to keep her. But he was such a wild card.

And then the only regret – the other regret that I have – is right before it happened, Mirai came to the back room and tried one last ditch effort with me and Shanna, and said, “I’d really like it if you used the [Veto],” and she walked out, and I was like, “Yeah, right. Why would I? You’re kind of my target.” And as we were walking back in, I kind thought, “Oh, my God. We could have made a deal with her and said, if we pull you off, just vote whoever we put up in your place out. And we’ll promise to pull you off.” But I think it was too risky. There was too much involved. If you think that I feel bad now that they say that I’m going against everything, then I would’ve felt horrible. So that’s kind of why.

Us: Speaking of Mirai, we didn’t really see a lot before the feeds came on. She told me that you guys just had different vibes. What was the disconnect there? What happened?

CK: I was like an older brother to her, and I was really helping her. I could see that she was really hurting in the house, and it was hard for her. So the whole time, [I was] trying to help her along and always checking in on her. She had some real problems with the way Todd was speaking. And obviously, there was a lot in her mind about her race, and she was very adamant about looking good for her race. And I was like, “I get it. I know you walked in here and there was nobody that looks like you in the house.” Trying to help her with that and trying to say, you know, “I’ve got you, I’ve got you.”

And with the whole thing with Todd, it was, like, this big blow-up happened. There was all this craziness going down and then [Mirai] kind of just threw me under the bus for absolutely no reason. And I was like, “I’ve had your back this whole time. I’ve done nothing but been completely supportive to you.” So, when that happened, it really kind of changed my eye of her. And then she went to me to Miesha and was all in Miesha’s pocket. Miesha and them were using each other. So, I think my whole – which kind of went with the whole game we were playing – let’s act like we’re mad at somebody else, but meanwhile, we’re picking off all these people around Miesha because that side of the house is way too powerful, and we’ve gotta get all these people that are trying to get in with Miesha.

I thought it would’ve been Mirai. And then the next week we could have got Todd, and then finally got Todrick. I wanted Miesha to stay. I wanted Miesha to win it, but she just had too many people in her ear and too many people on that side. I could tell there were times where, “Oh, no. You’re really close.” But they’d never mentioned Shanna. Meanwhile, Shanna and I are like the same person. And they’re not mentioning Shanna at all. I’ve heard a couple times, “Well, then that’s when Shanna would go up.” And I’m like, you know, “You told Shanna we were in a final four.” I don’t know.

Us: Yeah, that final four was BS.

CK: It was so BS.

Us: She also had a final four with Todrick, Todd and Lamar.

CK: Yeah, I figured that, and that’s why I was like, “What do you think I’m gonna do?” I’m not stupid. I can see this stuff going on. They made it more than a game. That’s why I hurt because basically, they got – which if you really think about it, they just got wind that I was doing something and struck at me first. They put me on the block. They put me on the block because I wouldn’t say I was voting this person out. So they put me on the block to send me home. And meanwhile, I’m freaking out over a move I could have made, but it made me feel relieved when I got put on the block because I felt like I’m out of this shadow now, and I can play a game. Whether I go home or not, we can play a game and we can attack then.

Us: Right, because the lines were drawn at that point.

CK: Yeah, exactly.

Us: I know you’ve seen the show before. Did you get an advice from your friend Lance Bass? How did you prepare to play and was it different than you thoughts?

CK: They told us really not to contact people, but I had a couple friends. It was mostly just what do I wear or what do I bring in? Or is there anything that you went in wishing you would’ve brought and you didn’t bring? That kind of thing. Whereas, you know, I wanted to stay true to the game. It was funny because that’s how I knew Todrick was on the show because when I talked to people, they’re like, “Oh, Todrick’s already called me and done all this.” And I was like, “That’s strange.”

Us: You’re going to be voting for a winner. Who are you rooting for and what factors are going to go into your vote?

CK: By far, I’m rooting for Shanna, obviously. Shanna’s my No. 1. It’s really tough [for] No. 2 because it would either be Carson or Miesha. And it’s just because I really had a good relationship with Miesha in there. Anywhere past that, maybe Cynthia probably next. And then the other ones, I don’t think are really playing a game, or they’re kind of just floating around.

Us: Lamar [Odom] doesn’t know where he is.

CK: Lamar didn’t know that when he was in the diary room, that was being filmed for television. He thought that was just talking to producers.