Chicken Tetrazzini

When you want a great dish but you’re short on time, make this outrageously savory sausage ragù. Ragù is an Italian, meat-based sauce typically served over pasta. Arguably the best-known version is Bolognese sauce, from Bologna in the Emilia-Romagna region, enriched with milk and/or cream. Ragù from northern Italy often incorporates minced or ground meat, and is generally a hearty but uniform sauce. In contrast, ragù from southern Italy—say, Neapolitan-style ragù—is known for using whole cuts of meat and more tomatoes, as well as regional sausages. Wherever it’s made, ragù is traditionally a long-and-low affair, taking the greater portion of a day or sometimes even longer to develop its signature flavor. Depending on the recipe, Italian soffritto—onions, carrots, and celery cooked down in olive oil—meat, broth, wine, and sometimes cream or milk bubble away to make a tender, rich sauce. Tagliatelle or wider pappardelle is the pasta of choice for many ragùs. But for chunkier versions, rigatoni, paccheri, or other ribbed, tubular shapes are equally great for catching the sauce.

