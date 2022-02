The North Carolina softball team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) won its second game of the season, 9-6 against Lipscomb in the Tar Heels’ second game of the Carolina Classic. In a game that looked like the Tar Heels would carry over their struggles at bat from the season opener, Lipscomb jumped out to an early first-inning lead, but that appearance quickly changed as UNC scored three runs off two hits in the second inning.

