Rockets' Trevelin Queen: Another dominating performance

Kuzma finished Saturday's 123-110 loss to the Kings with 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes. Kuzma couldn't repeat what he accomplished against the Nets when he posted his first career triple-double, but he ended just two boards and three dimes away from reaching that tally for the second game in a row. He's getting more comfortable on offense and has embraced the bigger role with Bradley Beal (wrist) set to miss the rest of the season. Kuzma is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.
