NBA

Rockets' Trevelin Queen: Another dominating performance

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Queen recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, five steals...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rockets' Daishen Nix: All-around performance Saturday

Nix notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 140-120 win over the Birmingham Squadron. Nix was efficient from the field en route to his 20th straight contest with at least 14 points. Across 27 appearances with Rio Grande Valley, the 20-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Tobias Harris reveals true feelings on Ben Simmons trade

The Philadelphia 76ers’ drama with disgruntled guard Ben Simmons came to a fitting end with a blockbuster trade involving James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets. The city of Philadelphia seemingly can’t be any happier, as they are finally free of Simmons’ drama. There are likely some Sixers players who also feel that way. Following Philadelphia’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Sixers forward Tobias Harris revealed his true feelings on the Simmons trade to the Nets, via Bob Grotz of the Delco Times.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
NBA
Houston Rockets
Basketball
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Historic performance by an Eagles Freshman propels Fruitport Calvary Christian to a dominant victory over Wyoming Godfrey Lee

Bradley Richards exploded for 47 points and 20 rebounds as Fruitport Calvary Christian blew out Wyoming Godfrey Lee 73-51 on Friday evening. Calvary Christian led 40-26 on the road at halftime. Godfrey Lee cut the lead to 11 late in the third quarter before the Eagles blew the game open for good in the fourth quarter.
BASKETBALL
Iola Register

Iola girls fall late to Bulldogs

A late swoon did in Iola High’s girls against Anderson County on Friday. The visiting Bulldogs ended the game with a 12-4 run to defeat Iola, 39-32. The game started rough for Iola. The Mustangs were held scoreless for the first three minutes until Aysha Houk hit a 3-pointer, one of her three on the night, to put Iola on the scoreboard.
IOLA, KS
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reacts To Brilliant Footage Of Him Dominating As A 16-Year-Old: "I Wish I Still Had That Nappy Afro!"

LeBron James has been creating highlights since he was a teenager in high school. Dubbed the Chosen One, James has been catching the eye of scouts from a young age and is one of those once-in-a-lifetime players that has managed to live up to the hype and then some. His highlight reels are the stuff of legend, and the man himself has seen a lot of them, but he recently came across one from when he was much younger than had somehow slipped his attention before this point.
NBA
herdzone.com

Dominant Performance and a Comeback Leads Softball to Saturday Sweep

ATLANTA – The Marshall softball team took both contests in the Saturday twinbill with an 8-0 win over Villanova and then a 6-4 comeback victory against Saint Joseph's on day two of the Buzz Classic, hosted by Georgia Tech. The Thundering Herd improved to 3-1. Game One: Marshall 8,...
SPORTS
pvpanthers.com

Women's Tennis Claims First Non-Conference Win Over UTRGV

PRAIRIE VIEW – The Prairie View A&M women's tennis team captures their first win of the season over the University of Rio Grande Valley on a cold and bit rainy Saturday afternoon at the PVAMU Tennis Complex. The Lady Panthers earned a set win in the doubles column, but...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
KIII 3News

Robstown squeaks by Alice to get into girls basketball playoffs

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Lady Pickers claimed the final playoff spot out of District 31-4A Friday with a tight 29-28 home win over Alice. Defense was at a premium in the play-in game with the teams combining for just three field goals in the first quarter. But in the end it was Robstown claiming the spot and they'll face Rio Hondo Tuesday at 6 PM in Falfurrias.
ROBSTOWN, TX
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Another strong performance

Kuzma finished Saturday's 123-110 loss to the Kings with 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes. Kuzma couldn't repeat what he accomplished against the Nets when he posted his first career triple-double, but he ended just two boards and three dimes away from reaching that tally for the second game in a row. He's getting more comfortable on offense and has embraced the bigger role with Bradley Beal (wrist) set to miss the rest of the season. Kuzma is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Friday

Gay (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Magic. Gay will miss a third consecutive game due to right knee soreness. Eric Paschall could see additional playing time Friday.
NBA

