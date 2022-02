If you would like to quickly capture images of your Mac screen or certain sections of it to include in documents, presentations and videos. You will be pleased to know that Apple provides an easy way to take screenshots on your Mac thanks to its useful MacOS app that provides everything you need. The latest operating systems from Apple include a number of easy methods to capture screenshots and record your Mac screen and we will take you through how to screenshot on your Mac in this guide.

