Purdue vs. Maryland basketball: No. 3 Boilermakers survive Terrapins' upset scare with late comeback, 62-61

The Chargers defense was stingy for the fist 10 minutes of the game as they led 12-2 with 6 minutes left in the first half. It was 14-7 with a minute left when Grace Kannenberg scored inside to give KML a nine point lead at the half. The second half started similar as neither team scored in the first 4 minutes until Berlin hit a thee to cut the lead to 6. Up 20-15 with 8 minutes left, Ava Walz scored 6 of her 8 points during an 8-3 run to put the Chargers up by 10. However, with 1 minute left in the game, Berlin his a three to cap an 11 to 3 run to cut the KML lead to 31-29. Taylor Ignatowski then hit 2 clutch free throws and added another basket on the putback. After a couple more steals that led to two Ava Zarling layups, the Chargers finished on an 8-0 run to finish the game. High Scorers in the game were Ava Zarling (10), Ava Walz (8) Taylor Ignatowski (6), and Hailey Hess (5). Ava Collyard led the team in rebounds with 6. Ignatowski led in assists (5) and steals (8). The JV girls are now 19-3 on the season with one game remaining which is a home game on Thursday vs. Winneconne. Start time 5:45.

EDUCATION ・ 23 HOURS AGO