Maryland State

Purdue vs. Maryland basketball: No. 3 Boilermakers survive Terrapins' upset scare with late comeback, 62-61

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter suffering a blowout loss against Michigan earlier in the week, coming home to face Maryland seemed like the exact remedy that Purdue needed in order to get back on track. The No. 3 Boilermakers entered the game having won six of their last seven and were double-digit favorites. Maryland had...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

baltimorenews.net

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Purdue rejects Maryland's upset bid, 62-61

Jaden Ivey converted the go-ahead three-point play with 13 seconds remaining as No. 3 Purdue survived a stiff challenge from visiting Maryland and escaped with a narrow triumph in West Lafayette, Ind. On his 20th birthday, Ivey had a rough overall performance as he got into foul trouble and was...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
umterps.com

Terps Push No. 3 Purdue to the Edge In 62-61 Defeat

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – The Maryland men's basketball team gave No. 3 Purdue all that it could handle, but the Boilermakers eventually outlasted the Terps, 62-61, on Sunday afternoon inside Mackey Arena. Playing without leading scorer Eric Ayala, due to injury, the Terps (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) led for...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Late heroics lift No. 3 Purdue over Maryland

No. 3 Purdue overcame a double-digit halftime deficit and received a go-ahead bucket from Jaden Ivey to lift the Boilermakers to a thrilling 62-61 win over visiting Maryland on Sunday afternoon. Purdue improves to 22-4 overall and 11-4 in Big Ten play. Playing in front a sold-out crowd at Mackey...
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Danny Manning happy with effort in one-point loss at Purdue, rues late no-call

Maryland nearly pulled off a shocker Sunday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind., falling 62-61 at Purdue after leading by double digits in the second half. The Boilermakers committed a controversial turnover on a rare inbounds-play travel with mere seconds remaining in the game, but a play drawn up for Donta Scott did not result in the basket that the Terrapins needed to pull the upset.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Danny Manning says Terrapins 'deserved to win' after controversial no-call at Purdue

Maryland fell short in the Big Ten again Sunday, this time dropping a 62-61 battle at No. 4 Purdue. But the Terrapins were in the game all the way, led by double digits in the second half and even had a final shot to win in the dying seconds of the game. Purdue committed a turnover on a controversial inbound travel call that had Boilermakers coach Matt Painter livid, and then Donta Scott was stone-walled at the rim with plenty of contact from Trevion Williams on another play that drew plenty of attention. Scott drove past Mason Gillis and into Williams; the ball went to Purdue on a scramble, but Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said after the game that a foul should have been called.
MARYLAND STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Maryland men’s basketball drops fifth straight, blows second-half lead as upset bid falls short in 62-61 loss to No. 3 Purdue

After Maryland men’s basketball suffered one of its worst losses in program history against Iowa on Thursday, the only thing the Terps could do was look forward. However, looking forward meant a trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face No. 3 Purdue and its star trio of Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

No. 3 Purdue Bounces Back, Rallies Past Maryland 62-61

[3] Purdue 62, Maryland 61 (Postgame Notes) No. 3 Purdue improved to 22-4 overall and 11-4 in the Big Ten with a 62-61 win against Maryland in a CBS Sunday Showdown on Super Bowl Sunday at Mackey Arena. The victory was in front of a sellout crowd of 14,084 fans – the 39th straight sellout at Mackey Arena.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

