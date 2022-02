Super Bowl LVI will be kicking off in a matter of days, but before it does, imagine yourself being told a year ago that Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow would be the quarterbacks who'll face off in it. You probably wouldn't believe that either would make the Super Bowl. After all, Burrow is a second-year player who had his rookie season prematurely ended by a torn ACL, and Stafford at the time was still a member of the lowly Detroit Lions. My, how things can change in a year. That's why we love sports and that's why we love the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO