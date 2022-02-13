Tyler Bey: Efficient performance off bench

Campazzo ended Friday's 108-102 loss to Boston with 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes. With Monte Morris (concussion) sidelined, Bones Hyland drew the first start of his career. However, Campazzo played more minutes and was more productive than Hyland off the bench. The 5-foot-10 point guard scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 13 and registered at least one steal and one block in the same game for the 10th time this season. Denver has three games remaining before the All-Star break, but it's unclear if Morris will be able to play in any of those contests. As long as he remains sidelined, Campazzo and Hyland are both candidates for increased roles.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO