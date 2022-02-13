ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyler Bey: Efficient performance off bench

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Bey mustered 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Van Jefferson rushes to hospital after winning 2022 Super Bowl for the birth of his son

Van Jefferson had four catches against the Bengals on Sunday to help the Rams win their first Super Bowl since 1999. But the second-year wide receiver didn't waste time leaving SoFi Stadium as the confetti rained, because he had another big event to attend. Jefferson sprinted through the Rams' locker room after winning Super Bowl LVI, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, and quickly left to visit the area hospital, where his wife, Samaria, was rushed mid-game while going into labor.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bey
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Rob Edwards: Logs 17 points off bench

Edwards generated 17 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's G League win over the Skyforce. Edwards continued to come off the bench Wednesday, but he posted the second-highest scoring total on the team during the win. He's had inconsistent production this season but has now scored in double figures in two of the last three games.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Fg#The Birmingham Squadron
CBS Sports

Kings' Chimezie Metu: Coming off bench

Metu will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports. With Maurice Harkless (ankle) available and starting, Metu will head back to the bench. As a reserve, he's averaging 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.9 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Isaiah Miller: Scores 15 points off bench

Miller scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and grabbed five rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win over the Memphis Hustle. Miller bounced back from a six-point performance in his last contest to notch his third double-digit scoring outing over his previous four games. Across 28 appearances with Iowa, the 23-year-old is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 23.8 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Paris Bass: Excellent off bench again

Bass logged 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors. Bass has been one of the G League's best backup players. Despite backing up Sekou Doumbouya, he is averaging...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Keifer Sykes: Coming off bench

Sykes will come off the bench Friday against the Cavaliers. As expected, Sykes heads to the bench as the Pacers debut a backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Chris Duarte. Sykes will presumably occupy a much smaller role going forward, especially once Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is healthy.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Goes for 13 off bench

Hachimura accumulated 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three steals across 22 minutes during Saturday's 123-110 loss to Sacramento. Hachimura missed the first few months of the season but has been ramping up his activity of late and is gaining a bigger role, playing more than 20 minutes in each of his last four appearances. The fact that he's scored in double digits in each of his last three contests suggests his fantasy upside will only grow if he keeps seeing more minutes with the second unit.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Efficient performance in loss

Pokusevski totaled 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 100-87 loss to Philadelphia. Pokusevski struggled a bit from deep but still provided a strong scoring effort off the bench. The former first-round pick has scored in double digits in each of his last three appearances and is moving in the right direction, as he had achieved that feat just three times this year prior to his recent hot streak.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Solid performance off bench

Campazzo ended Friday's 108-102 loss to Boston with 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes. With Monte Morris (concussion) sidelined, Bones Hyland drew the first start of his career. However, Campazzo played more minutes and was more productive than Hyland off the bench. The 5-foot-10 point guard scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 13 and registered at least one steal and one block in the same game for the 10th time this season. Denver has three games remaining before the All-Star break, but it's unclear if Morris will be able to play in any of those contests. As long as he remains sidelined, Campazzo and Hyland are both candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Cam Thomas: Coming off bench

Thomas will come off the bench Saturday against the Heat. After a one-game stint with the starters, Thomas will return to a bench role while Bruce Brown gets the nod. In his past five games as a reserve, he's averaged 15.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.8 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Coming off bench

Korkmaz will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports. Korkmaz will be replaced by Danny Green in the starting lineup. It's not clear how the starters will shake out once James Harden is available.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Productive off bench

Bogdanovic finished Sunday's 105-95 loss to Boston with 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes. Bogdanovic came off the bench once again Sunday, but he shot 45 percent from the floor and topped 20 points for a second consecutive game. He also logged his second-highest minutes total of the season during the loss. He's now scored in double figures in three straight matchups and has averaged 20.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy