Who is Sarah Taylor, the wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor?

Zac Taylor, head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 2022, married into a football family.

His wife, Sarah Taylor, is the daughter of former Packers and Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman.

The couple met at the University of Nebraska, where Zac was the quarterback and Sarah was a graduate assistant for the football team.

“From the second I met him, I just admired he was the last person at a fan day one time,” Sarah Taylor told WKRC in Cincinnati in January. “He was the starting quarterback, but he signed every kid’s thing. I kind of just stalked him until he asked me out. Luckily he did.”

The couple has four kids — two boys and two girls — which means Sarah has her hands full in the household while Zac works long hours at the demanding job. The family has also had five moves since Zac began his coaching career in 2008.

“Some dark times,” Sarah admitted. “It’s just hard when you have a guy working that hard, and I know he’s doing it all the right way, and I knew we were going to get there. I just didn’t know how fast we would, so I’m just really proud of him.”

Sarah said she loves it in Cincinnati. Zac was the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati for one season in 2016, and his wife was thrilled to return.

“The day it happened, I can tell you exactly where I was,” she told WKRC in January. “I was in my house in California. I dropped to my knees and was like, ‘Is this real life?’ I love it here, the people are so good.

“I’m from Wisconsin, so I feel like it’s very similar people take care of each other,” she said. “You can get anywhere in 10 or 15 minutes. I love this city.”