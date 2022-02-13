WBT’s 100th Anniversary Celebration

Join Charlotte’s WBT in celebrating its 100th Anniversary! News Talk 1110 & 99.3 WBT is commemorating a century of service to the Charlotte community and inducting three new members into the WBT Hall of Fame – John Stokes, Bob Lacey, and Jim Szoke. With special guests and an exciting program planned, this memorable evening will be filled with tributes to the history of Charlotte, the state of North Carolina, and the United States as heard over the airwaves of the country’s third officially licensed radio station.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Halton Theater at CPCC (1206 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC, 28204)

