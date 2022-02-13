ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

What does it take to become an astronaut at NASA

By Irene Matthews
raventribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ever dreamed of being an astronaut when you were a kid, you know it’s not easy – here are NASA’s requirements for the job. the US space agency have revealed it website All the requirements that a person must meet before he has a chance to go into...

raventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Rocket On Collision Course With The Moon Not From SpaceX After All

Astronomers have been watching out for the supposed SpaceX rocket upper stage that's on a collision course with the moon. As it turns out, the object isn't from SpaceX. It was in January when astronomer and asteroid tracker, Bill Gray of Project Pluto, noted that an object dubbed WE0913A was on track to collide with the moon. Based on the data, it is expected to impact the far side of the moon on March 4.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Verge

Billionaire who flew to orbit with SpaceX buys three new missions to space

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who flew to Earth orbit on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule last year, plans to fly with SpaceX again. Today, Isaacman announced that he’s purchased three additional upcoming flights with SpaceX, a series of missions called “Polaris” that would take him deeper into space on the company’s spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
raventribune.com

A billionaire CEO is on track to go into space more than any human in 50 years

The first flight in the series of missions, dubbed “Polaris” after North Star, is scheduled to begin later this year and will last up to five days and include a crew of Isaacman and three other people. It is expected to travel to the Van Allen radiation belt, which has an inner range extending from about 400 to 6000 miles above Earth, in part to help the crew research how radiation in space affects the human body. Radiation remains a major concern for spaceflights to the Moon and Mars, SpaceX says, because it requires prolonged exposure to radiation, which can lead to an “increased risk of cancer and degenerative diseases” and other long-term effects, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Astronaut#Getty Images
The Independent

SpaceX announces three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since walking on the Moon

SpaceX is launching three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since they walked on the Moon.Its Starship craft will take entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who sponsored the company’s Inspiration4 mission last September, on another mission called Polaris.Joining Mr Isaacman will be veteran Air Force fighter pilot Scott Poteet, SpaceX operations engineer Sarah Gillis and engineer Anna Menon who will act as the onboard medical officer. Two of these individuals will make the first commercial spacewalk.“We’re going to go farther into space than humans have gone since we’ve last walked on the moon,” Mr Isaacman told Today.There...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

Solar Storm Knocks 40 SpaceX Satellites Out of Orbit

As part of SpaceX’s mission to provide high-speed internet from space, the company has put almost 2,000 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit in recent years. But the latest launch on February 3 sent a batch of 49 satellites straight into a solar storm. At least 40 satellites have already been knocked out of commission, Robin George Andrews reports for the New York Times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Missouri S&T News and Research

Former NASA astronaut to speak at Missouri S&T

Dr. Sandra Magnus, a former NASA astronaut who was recently elected to the National Academy of Engineering, will talk about her career in engineering and space when she presents “Beyond the Horizon” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 7. The talk will be held in-person and on Zoom from Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, 10th and Main streets, on the Missouri S&T campus. The event is open to the public. Admission is free, but reservations are required for in-person attendance.
ROLLA, MO
TechCrunch

SpaceX plans its first commercial spacewalk for this year

The Polaris Dawn team will also aim for the highest-ever Earth orbit, conduct health research and test laser-based Starlink communication. Isaacman will return as mission commander, while Inspiration4 mission director and Air Force veteran Scott Poteet will serve as pilot. Two of SpaceX’s lead operations engineers will also be aboard, including Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis. Menon’s role is symbolic of the shift toward private spaceflight — her husband Anil was chosen to become a NASA astronaut, but she’ll likely reach space before her spouse does.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NASA Television to Cover Space Station Cargo Launch, Docking

NASA Television will provide live coverage of the launch and docking of a Russian cargo spacecraft delivering almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station. Coverage will begin at 11 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 14. The launch of the unpiloted Russian Progress 80 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan […] The post NASA Television to Cover Space Station Cargo Launch, Docking appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Watch NASA's huge SLS rocket for the Artemis 1 moon mission come together in this epic time-lapse video

We love it when a rocket comes together. In October 2021, NASA finished stacking the huge Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its Artemis 1 moon mission inside the cavernous Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. That was a big milestone for the agency and its moon-exploration plans, and a newly released time-lapse video captures the process for posterity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Two SpaceX Starlink satellites disintegrate over Puerto Rico in stunning footage after 40 out of 49 craft launched last week came crashing back to Earth in geomagnetic storm

Two of SpaceX's ill-fated Starlink satellites can be seen disintegrating over Puerto Rico in stunning new footage. The obliterated satellites, among about 40 that were brought down by a geomagnetic storm a week ago, are seen as sparkling white streams in the night sky. The footage was captured by a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

The Most Memorable Space Shuttle Missions Ever

NASA's space shuttle program, officially dubbed the Space Transportation System (STS), built upon the legacy of the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs with a goal of developing the first reusable spacecraft capable of ferrying astronauts into orbit and returning to Earth, according to NASA. Five space-worthy shuttles were constructed and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa warns that Elon Musk’s SpaceX internet satellites could stop humans getting to space

Nasa has raised concerns about SpaceX’s megaconstellation because of the risks of collision in Earth’s orbit.The American space agency told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it had worries about “the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to Nasa’s science and human spaceflight missions".There are currently 25,000 total objects in orbit around the Earth, with over 6,000 of them below 600 kilometres. ‘Low-Earth orbit’, a height at which satellite networks such as Starlink would operate in, is defined as an altitude of 2,000 kilometres or less.SpaceX’s expansion of Starlink would “more than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy