What does it take to become an astronaut at NASA

The first flight in the series of missions, dubbed “Polaris” after North Star, is scheduled to begin later this year and will last up to five days and include a crew of Isaacman and three other people. It is expected to travel to the Van Allen radiation belt, which has an inner range extending from about 400 to 6000 miles above Earth, in part to help the crew research how radiation in space affects the human body. Radiation remains a major concern for spaceflights to the Moon and Mars, SpaceX says, because it requires prolonged exposure to radiation, which can lead to an “increased risk of cancer and degenerative diseases” and other long-term effects, according to NASA.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 HOURS AGO