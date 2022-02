The Minnesota Wild faced two difficult opponents in the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes this week. The five-day break for the All-Star Game appeared to get the better of them as they struggled in their first game back. The loss to the Jets was the first time they’ve been shut out all season. They came out strong in their next game against the Hurricanes, had a rough third period but fought through it and came out on top.

