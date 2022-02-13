ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NWA World Title Match Set For Crockett Cup

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

At NWA PowerrrTrip, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch and won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Almost immediately, Matt Cardona was met with his first Challenger the man most associated with this generation of the NWA, Nick Aldis. Nick...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Trevor Murdoch
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Nick Aldis
Wrestling World

Bully Ray opens up on Goldberg

In recent weeks, there has been a return to talk of Bill Goldberg, WWE Hall of Famer and multiple world champion of the Stamford-based federation, who in the last episode of the Friday Night Smackdown blue show went to challenge none other than the Tribal Chief of the company, Roman Reigns.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Goldberg appear

Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg are on world championship pursuits at WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, respectively. Rousey and Goldberg will both make appearances on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 women's Royal...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

WWE's Sonya Deville and AEW's Anthony Bowens unite at GLAAD event

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville and AEW's Anthony Bowens have delighted fans after being photographed together at a GLAAD event on Thursday (February 10) evening. SmackDown General Manager Deville and The Acclaimed's Bowens both attended A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL in Los Angeles. Deville had her arm in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Combat#Nwa World#Crockettcup#Powerrrtrip
FanSided

Sami Zayn captures WWE Intercontinental Championship at SmackDown tapings

On February 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion during tapings for next week’s show. WWE tweeted about the moment late Friday evening. “Breaking: New Champion crowed at Smackdown taping in New Orleans, Louisiana,” the promotion posted across social media. Zayn and Nakamura...
WWE
Financial World

Mickie James: "Ronda Rousey had some problems in WWE"

Interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Mickie James shared a bit about Ronda Rousey's experience when she joined WWE in 2018, obviously having a background as a mixed martial arts fighter and not as a wrestler. "I think she got into the business really fast, considering where her background comes from.
WWE
Fightful

Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Title but Ronda Rousey Makes Her Pay

First Sonya Deville came out with her arm in a sling and had some words for Ronda Rousey and Naomi, saying that it didn't matter who you were, there would be consequences for their actions. "With that being said earlier today I petitioned management that Rousey be fined $100,000 and effective immediately she be suspended indefinitely." Adam Pearce then came out and stopped Deville, and then said he knows she's not checking her email and told her that management had responded to her petition, with Vince McMahon saying that she's been abusing her power, and that her petition was declined, setting the stage for Naomi and Charlotte Flair's title match later in the night on SmackDown.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
WWE
FanSided

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber match card after Feb. 11 SmackDown

One new match featuring Ronda Rousey was added to the WWE Elimination Chamber card following the Feb. 11 episode of SmackDown. The Feb. 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has concluded, meaning that the WWE is one week away from their Elimination Chamber premium live event. The card already features two Elimination Chamber matches and four championship bouts in total. If you thought it was impossible the card could not get any more stacked, it did.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.11.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week was a pretty dismal show, granted it was complicated by weather conditions wrecking a bunch of travel plans, so we’re really hoping for a bounce back in terms of quality. They’re taping next weeks show tonight as well, so if you happen to be in New Orleans for this event you’re in for a long one. Tonight we’ll have appearances by Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg, Goldberg to try and hype up his title match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and Ronda to start the build towards her WrestleMania match wit Charlotte Flair. Speaking of old Poochie, she’ll be defending her title tonight against Naomi so expect another screwy finish and entirely too much Sonya Deville talking. We’ve also got another match between Natalya and Aliyah, so I guess that’s something. Elimination Chamber is coming up quick so anything they’re going to do for that event needs to get ramped up rather quickly. That’s enough previewing from me, let’s get to the action.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals a New Champion has Been Crowned at SmackDown Taping

WWE will be holding their next event, the Elimination Chamber, in Saudi Arabia next week, and because of that WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. In a surprising move, WWE just spoiled one of the match results for that episode, revealing that they've crowned a new Intercontinental Champion. The match, which was promoted during tonight's episode was between current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and now WWE has revealed that Zayn defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion. No other details were given but social media will likely start to have some clips of the match sooner than later.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
PWMania

Vince McMahon Reportedly Adamant About New Day Change

New details have been revealed on Big E’s recent move back to WWE SmackDown, and how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about the group. As we’ve noted, Big E was moved from RAW back to SmackDown last month to assist Kofi Kingston in the mini-feud against Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss. It was believed that this was a temporary change while King Xavier Woods is out of action with a calf muscle injury, but it was later revealed that Big E is back on the blue brand for good.
WWE
Financial World

Sasha Banks: relationships, loves, contraptions and ring

Sasha Banks is an American wrestler under contract with WWE, where she battles on the SmackDown roster. In WWE she has once held the NXT Women's Championship, five times the Raw Women's Championship, once the SmackDown Women's Championship and twice the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Bayley), of which she was the inaugural champion; she is therefore the fourth woman in the federation to have achieved the Triple Crown and the third to have achieved the Grand Slam.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

6K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy